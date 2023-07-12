After hearing about increases in fireworks-related problems, Muskogee Public Works Committee wants to see how other communities regulate fireworks.
At their regular meeting Monday, committee members voted to check with other Oklahoma communities, as well as seeing how a sales ban would affect city sales tax and fee revenue.
Committee members disagreed on how fireworks should be regulated.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the firing and sale of fireworks within the city also should be forbidden. He said contained public displays should be allowed.
Ward IV member Traci McGee said the a ban would punish law-abiding citizens.
“We’re going to let a few bad apples take the city and put it on lock down,” McGee saidw. “These children don’t have anything to do. These aren’t about guns. If they weren’t popping firecrackers, they’d still have guns. Adding guns with firecrackers, I get it.”
Ward III member Perline Boyattia-Craig said she supports a ban on sales and use of fireworks.
“When we hear about individuals that have been shot in the back, that have lost an eye, and our emergency responders are going out and being shot at, we have to do something,” Boyattia-Craig said.
Ward II councilor Alex Reynolds asked if mere possession of fireworks would be banned under an ordinance.
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said he respects the work of the police, “but I’ve got a granddaughter that would be heartbroken without those firecrackers.”
He said Broken Arrow requires permits to shoot firecrackers. The city also could ban certain fireworks, Reed said.
City Manager Mike Miller said the city will see what other cities do.
Muskogee resident Darryl Brown told the committee fireworks are a growing problem in his neighborhood.
“I don’t even leave my house on the Fourth of July because I’m worried about it burning down,” he said. “In the last five or six years, I’ve put out fires. My next door neighbors, I put a fire out in his back yard. They’re running down the alleys, running down the streets. I had my house hit in front, my garage hit in back.”
Police Chief Johnny Teehee said the problem has escalated over the past few years.
“Back in the day, when we were kids, we had bottle rocket fights, then it progressed to Roman candles,” Teehee said. “Now they’re shooting artillery shells at somebody. We had a house burnt on 24th Street. We had a car set on fire that night. We had a 19-year-old that lost an eye, had an artillery round hit him in the face.”
Police Capt. Chris Dean said his patrol car was hit twice.
“This year there were 50 and 60 individuals with backpacks full of artillery shells,” Dean said, adding that the shells shot rounds that “skip across the parks, across the street and go off on the ground.”
Teehee said nobody wants to sign a complaint. He said if fireworks were banned, police would have ability to confiscate fireworks.
In a memo to the committee, Fire Chief Jody Moore said that, over the past two years, the Muskogee Fire Department experienced a 36.5 percent increase emergency call volume during days leading up to, day of, and days after Independence Day.
“Calls range from dumpster fires, vehicle fires, grass/brush fires, and ultimately structure fires secondary to fireworks. We also experience an increase in trauma calls related to blast or burn injuries,” Moore said.
Most larger Oklahoma communities ban or strictly regulate fireworks.
According to the City of Owasso website, different types of fireworks are legal and illegal. Legal fireworks include fountains, sparklers and smoke bombs. Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, rockets and mortars.
According to the City of Bartlesville website, novelty items such as “snakes” and sparklers are legal, but fireworks that make noise or shoot into the air are prohibited.
