Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are looking for a missing vehicle believed to be connected to the disappearance of Tamera Lynn Banks of Haskell. The vehicle is a gold, four-door, 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Oklahoma tag LGJ212. The vehicle is registered to Lauren Jackson and was last seen in Broken Arrow at the end of November 2021.
The OSBI was requested by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation into Banks’ disappearance. She was last seen on Nov. 15, on U.S. 64 in Haskell. The 43-year-old’s vehicle was found at her residence.
Attached are images of a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant. These pictures are of a similar car but not the actual Galant. Also attached is a picture of Lauren Jackson, who is the registered owner of the vehicle. If you have seen the vehicle or Banks, or know anything about her disappearance, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov, or the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.
