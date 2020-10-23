Records show more than 6,500 of the 36,505 Muskogee County residents who were registered to vote in August never have cast a ballot since they were added to the voter rolls.
Some of those voters make up the 43% of the voting age Americans who were eligible to vote in 2016 for president but opted out instead. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation commissioned The 100 Million Project "to explore the underlying challenges of electoral participation."
A survey of 12,000 chronic nonvoters found that segment of the population has far less trust in the electoral process than regular voters. Chronic nonvoters also consume much less news than those who regularly show up at the polls.
Researchers found more than 70% of those who sat out the 2016 presidential election plan to vote this year. They predict the actual number of nonvoters who actually show up on Election Day will represent about 55% of those chronic nonvoters.
Cedric Johnson, a retired educator who serves as chairman of the Muskogee County Democratic Party, said he has fielded numerous calls this year from folks who, for one reason or another, decided not to vote in 2016. Those prospective voters were reluctant to speak on the record, expressing sentiment representative of readers who prefer to keep their voting preferences secret, but they all sought Johnson's advice about the upcoming election on Nov. 3.
"America is in a mess," Johnson said. "This election, as I tell people, is about the soul of America — they need to vote like their lives depend on it, because it probably does."
Johnson said voters have their minds set on who they plan to vote for when they cast ballots in the ruby red state of Oklahoma, where Oklahoma State Election Board statistics show the ranks of registered Republicans continue to swell. Registered Republicans make up about 49.9% of all registered voters in the state while Democrats represent about 33.5% of the state's 2.21 million registered voters — about 16% of the registered voters are registered as Independents, and Libertarians make up less than 1%.
Jodie Phipps, a Republican who favors libertarian principles, said he plans to cast his ballot for Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party nominee in 2020. Phipps said he has no idea who will emerge victorious after Nov. 3.
"I don't really care for the direction either of the candidates are going," Phipps said of President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Vice President Joe Biden. "So I would prefer the devil I know as opposed to the socialist devil I don't know."
Phipps, whose ideological leanings are motivated by Charles Darwin's theory of evolution through natural selection, said both Trump and Biden pose a threat to liberty and the future of this country. And while it is unlikely Jorgensen will win the election as a third-party candidate, Phipps said he does not subscribe to "the lesser of two evils argument."
"There's definitely concerns — I certainly don't trust either one of them," Phipps said. "I don't think either one of them (Trump or Biden) are good people — I don't think either one of them are good for the country — I'm just voting with my conscience, and I wish more people would consider third-party candidates."
Johnson said the circumstances today are too precarious to allow natural selection to determine America's fate. He said voters possess the power to decide the future.
"We are not doing nearly as well as we ought to be doing — we've got to do better," Johnson said, citing unrest aroused by the president's appeal to white supremacists. "But I've got to give Trump credit for one good thing: He pulled back the cover on all that bad stuff we knew was there but remained hidden — he exposed a lot of it."
Johnson said that exposure will motivate those who decided to sit out the 2016 election.
