Q.B. Boydstun Library plans reopening

Employees at Q.B. Boydstun Library plan a slow and cautious reopening in June.
The building has been closed since mid-March out of concern for COVID-19. The library has offered curbside service and online books.
Branch Manager Rhonda Lee said the building will reopen Monday with restrictions.
"We're going to limit the number of people who can come in at one time," she said. "Ten or 15 at the most."
Chairs have been moved to encourage personal distancing and discourage gathering.
"At this point, we don't want it to where people come in and stay," she said. "That's something we want to work up to gradually."
Computers and study rooms will not be available for the first week, Lee said.
"It will be quite different than what we're used to," Lee said. "For this time we want people to come in, check out their materials and be on their way."
Patrons may use computers, starting June 8, for 30 minutes only, she said. Every other computer will be usable to ensure distancing between users.
The pandemic changed how and where patrons check out materials. They will check out their items by placing them on one end of the circulation counter and picking them up on the other end. Plexiglass barriers will be put up at the counter.
Patrons return the items by putting them in the outside book return bin, Lee said.
Free cups of water and coffee no longer will be available.
No group activities will be held at the library.
The library will have several bottles of hand sanitizer available, and could eventually have an automatic dispenser.
COVID-19 restrictions will have a big effect on the summer programming.
"We are working on a program," she said. "The system has purchased an online summer reading program that can be used for summers, as well as winters."
Starting the second week in June, patrons may come by on Tuesdays and Thursdays and get bags of summer reading activities and prizes.
"We encourage families to stay together, not to split up," Lee said.
