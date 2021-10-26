Q1 announcement expected for Project Constellation

Port of Muskogee officials hope an industrial development deal referred to publicly as Project Constellation will be finalized before next April.
The news came Tuesday after city councilors took the final step necessary to create a special tax district at the Port of Muskogee. Councilors unanimously adopted the ordinance Monday with little fanfare — without discussion or comment — following the second and final public hearing required by law.
TIF District No. 5 was created in part to lure a manufacturer that plans to invest $323.49 million during its first seven years in Muskogee. Project Constellation is expected to create at least 200 new jobs with average annual wage and salaries totaling nearly $44,000.
"We're waiting on Project Constellation to formalize an economic development agreement and finance package," Port Director Kimbra Scott said. "Hopefully that will be by the end of the first quarter in 2022."
Revenue generated within the special tax district also will be available to help fund several infrastructure improvements within the project area, which encompasses four square miles that surrounds the Port of Muskogee. Those improvements include flood protection projects — constructing levees and raising the elevation of designated tracts — and port terminal improvements that include railroad modernization and expansion, dock substructures, moorings and roads.
TIF District No. 5, a 43.87-acre tract within the Port of Muskogee, is expected to generate revenue totaling nearly $18.63 million during a 10-year period. More than $11.13 million would be spent for flood protection and infrastructure improvements at the Port of Muskogee, and more than $1.39 million would be redistributed to the taxing entities in shares proportionate to annual allocations — the balance would go toward financing costs and other expenses.
A summary of projected expenses shows road and rail improvements for the tract of land that would be developed for the manufacturer being recruited will cost $975,000. About $5.1 million of TIF revenue will be available for flood protection projects, and another $4 million will be available for the remaining port infrastructure projects.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said earlier he is certain there will be other companies that will be interested in the port as a result of the infrastructure improvements that either are underway or in the planning stages.
“It’s going to be a lot better where they can say to a company today, ‘Yes, we’ve got it up to standard,'" Coleman said during an earlier interview. "We won’t have to make repairs or improvements while they’re getting set up, we’ll be ready to go.”
The idea of creating a special tax district at the Port of Muskogee was proposed initially in January 2020, but it became dormant after attention was diverted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions were revived in August, but a review committee panned the first idea for a 25-year project plan, which was revised in September.
A TIF District Review Committee, made up of representatives of the taxing entities that will forego for a period of time a share in new ad valorem tax revenue generated as a result of the company's capital investments, recommended in September the project plan councilors adopted Monday.
