There’s a rodeo in town this weekend that offers an entertaining show, fireworks and a free entry. Here are five answers about the rodeo from Howard Dorsey, a part-owner of Baredown Pro Rodeo, which will be putting on the show Friday and Saturday night.
1 What are the events happening at the Rodeo?
“Bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping, barrel racing and women’s breakaway roping. The most entertaining one is bull riding. Everybody likes bull riding.”
2 There’s $9,000 added to the rodeo, what does that mean?
“That is to supplement the entries for the Cowboys. We add $1,000 for the payout of each event and they divide it up to the winners.”
3 What is Mutton Bustin’?
“We’ve got sheep and the kids get on and ride them. We’ve got judges, too. We had 32 or 33 on Friday night and about the same on Saturday night last year. We’ve got a pretty good deal of mutton busters. It’s funny and the kids like it.”
4 Fireworks and an encore?
“There will be fireworks after each night. After the show we’ll have the fireworks then we will have a deal that is called slack. Which are the other people that entered, but didn’t get to participate in the main show.”
5 Best part of the show?
“It was gratifying to us when we got done and looked back and seen how many contestants and seen how many people from Muskogee came out and watched. There were a bunch on Friday night, but there were more on Saturday night. That’s what it’s all about right there. Last year we had 197 contestants, this year we have 297. I hope we do a good job for Muskogee.”
— Davis Cordova
