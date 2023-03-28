Incumbent Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley faces a challenge from private investigator/business owner Chris Fogleman in the April 4 general election.
They answered the following questions about their candidacy.
Why are you running for this position?
FOGLEMAN: "I see the community in desperate need for improvement. We have been doing things the same way for years and have become complacent. With my background in law enforcement along with my experience and training, I feel like this is where I can do the best for our community."
HALEY: "This is a position I have held for the past 12 years, and during that time there have been many improvements in the department to the benefit of the City of Wagoner. With that being said there are many more things that can be accomplished. I have a vested interest in this community that I call home and I want to see it flourish and prosper."
What are your main qualifications for this position?
HALEY: "I have 12 years experience as the chief of police and actually running the department, I have a total of 26 continuous years of law enforcement experience, I have a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis on Administration. I have my Basic CLEET certification as well as an Intermediate and Advanced certifications. I have over 2,300 hours of CLEET continuing education training. I am a certified municipal official through the Oklahoma Municipal League. I am a graduate of the first FBI LEEDS (Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar) held in Oklahoma, I have graduated from the FBI LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association) supervisor, command and executive training where I received the Trilogy Award. I also have my basic and advanced instructor certification, as well. During my time I have been able to manage the budget and obtain some grants in order to upgrade equipment.
FOGLEMAN: "I’m a veteran, with 26 years of law enforcement experience. I was an investigator, a police and defensive tactics instructor. I’ve worked for the United Nations as well as contracted under the US State Department in Iraq and Afghanistan. I will dedicate all my experience and training to our officers and community."
What are the main issues facing your community?
FOGLEMAN: "The police department’s most pressing issue isn’t visible to the public. Most people call the police department, an officer responds and the situation is handled. So in their eyes everything is working just as it should. Behind the scenes the department is barely able to keep up. Low pay, poor work environment and a high turnover rate has left the department devastated. All the experienced officers are leaving, so the police department is scrambling to replace them, resulting in the hiring of inexperienced officers. Therefore, they are shorthanded, so these new officers are being fast tracked to work the streets without proper field training and vetting. This is a recipe for disaster that has already cost lives.
"People tend to look at only the incident that went wrong or cost that life. When there are a whole list of decisions that put that officer in that situation that may have been avoided with some proactive policing measures."
HALEY: "The main issues facing the community from a police department perspective is substance abuse, mental health and or a combination of the two. At least one or more of these issues are a contributing factor in an overwhelming percentage of the incidents we deal with at the police department everyday. Whether it is a larceny or a domestic or just some other issue in town more often than not one of these factors are involved. These issues are also manifesting in a homeless population as well. Most recently we have begun to see the effects of fentanyl use, as well, which is resulting in a use of resources in the fire and ambulance services, as well."
How would you confront these issues if you serve as chief of police?
HALEY: "As the chief of police we have made a concerted effort to forge relationships with the agencies and other resources in and around Wagoner to address these issues, such as working with the district attorney’s office in regards to specific investigations in fentanyl and any other overdose cases for better prosecution of those who are distributing to our citizens. We are also working with groups such as WRAP and the Wagoner Substance Use Consortium with training our officers and other city employees on the use of Narcan, which has saved lives. All the officers carry Narcan in their patrol cars and it is kept in the police department, as well. All staff have been trained in mental health first aid, and several officers have been to Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training, as well. We also train annually on deescalation, too. In the last six months the police department has held open forums for the city where we have had different speakers come in to inform the citizens about the dangers of fentanyl and teach them as well on the use of Narcan."
FOGLEMAN: "My top priorities as chief would be to stop the high turnover rate, restructure the department so no officer is ever left working alone. Then make sure they all have the less than lethal tools such as TASERS so they have options other than their firearm. Then I would focus on their training and make sure they were all up to speed and comfortable working under stressful conditions prior to turning them loose from a proper field training program. There is no field training program for new officers nor evaluations of new officers that may weed out potential issues prior to completing probationary periods. At the same time, another huge investment would be in the schools. Getting full time officers inside, building relationships and rapport with the students will pay dividends for the entire community down the road."
How would you describe your approach to law enforcement?
FOGLEMAN: "I have a hands-on proactive approach. I like to work with my guys and get their feedback so I can make the best decisions for the department. When you care about everyone’s opinions, you create an environment that everyone enjoys working in. This will reduce turnovers and increase productivity."
HALEY: "My approach to law enforcement is to be community oriented and proactive. This is evidenced by the many different community outreach programs we are involved with and offer; such as National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop, Shop with a Cop. We have also had a Haircuts for Christmas event. Recently we had a vehicle maintenance event, as well. There have been self-defense programs held, also. We participate in events such as Summerfest, Bluegrass and Chili Festival as well as the Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo. There is a Citizens Academy in the works.The officers are also assigned business checks each shift as well as a house watch program in conjunction with their usual patrol assignments. We have a full time school resource officer as well as other officers assigned to the other schools."
MEET THE CANDIDATES
NAME: Bob Haley.
AGE: 53.
HOMETOWN: "Was raised in Okay, but Wagoner has been my home for 24 years."
EDUCATION: (Degree and school): Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with an emphasis on Administration / Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
OCCUPATION: Wagoner Chief of Police.
FAMILY: Wife Kelly; daughters LaCee Miller, Lyndsi; sons Jesus Haley and Lawson Haley. Four grandchildren: Brylee, Landon, Houston and Aliyah.
HOBBIES: "Spending time with my family and following the grandkids' sports. I enjoy watching them play soccer, basketball, T-ball and band, so far. I enjoy traveling and visiting different states."
NAME: Chris Fogleman.
AGE: 48.
HOMETOWN: Tulsa.
EDUCATION: OSU, some college.
OCCUPATION: Small business owner at Wagoner Candy Depot, as well as private investigator, bail enforcement officer, process server and bail bondsman with Oklahoma Outlaw LLC.
FAMILY: "I’m a father of five. I have four adult sons, three of which I raised as a single father. My better half, Teresa. I am the 'bonus' dad of two amazing kids, Jake and Garrett. I’m also raising my niece and nephew, Jasmine and Caleb."
HOBBIES: "Work is my favorite hobby. Building your own business makes it easy to invest 16-hour days. When you enjoy what you do, it doesn’t feel like work. Also, when time permits, I enjoy fishing and woodworking. Everything in our candy shop, from the shelves to the ceiling, was hand built."
Key Dates
• Early Voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday.
• Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.