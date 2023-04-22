Quiche and salad lovers, the wait is over.
After a three-year absence, St. Joseph Catholic Church Altar Society will have its Quiche and Salad Luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the parish hall. For $10, visitors can enjoy a buffet of quiches and salads, plus drinks. An array of sweets are available for extra.
The luncheon had been the Altar Society’s springtime tradition for 36 years until concern for COVID-19 canceled it in April 2020, and again in 2021 and 2022.
Those who missed the luncheon kept asking when it would come back, Altar Society member Elise Jimison said.
“From First Baptist Church, always a group of ladies came, and always they would look forward to it,” she said. “They’d ask ‘when are you going to have it again.”
Isabel Cockle said the society made a unanimous decision.
“Everyone wanted to bring it back,” she said.
Visitors can expect good food, good conversation and good music, Cockle said.
“There are 32 people making quiche right as we speak,” Cockle said. “There are 44 salads and 40 baked goods so far.
They also can expect a variety of quiches. For example, Jimison prepares a crustless, gluten-free quiche.
“Inside it has eggs, of course, Gruyere cheese, broccoli, bacon, a little bit of nutmeg,” she said.
Other pies include quiche Lorraine, asparagus, spinach, ham, sausage, bacon.
“We have had crab in the past, and maybe they’ll make it again,” Jimison said. “Anything anyone can think of.”
Salads also are abundant — leaf salads, pasta salads, gelatin salads, even a cornbread salad. Cockle prepared an avocado salad with vinaigrette dressing, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and fresh parsley.
Baked goods, including pies, cakes, brownies and cookies will be sold separately.
Jimison said the luncheon is one of the society’s biggest fundraisers. The Altar Society pays for vestments, candles and vases for the church, as well as the wine and bread for Eucharist. The society also funds cleaning the church.
Marybeth Flusche, a retired teacher, said the Altar Society is blooming again as well.
“Young and old, it’s a good mix,” she said.
Jimison said the older members “are giving the younger ones a step up.”
Flusche said “people just want to get out again, be a part of something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.