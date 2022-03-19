Quick 5: 5 facts about women in America today

With Women’s History Month, March brings another opportunity to reflect on the contributions and status of women in America today. These facts are based on data from the Pew Research Center, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Department of Defense.
1) In 2020, American women who worked full time, year-round made 84 cents for every $1 an American man earned. And when just looking at workers with a bachelor's degree or higher, women are making 76% of what their male colleagues make.
2) 12% of American women lived in poverty in 2019 — compared to 9% of American men.
3) Of all the bachelor’s degrees awarded in 2019, 57% went to women. 1982 was the first year in which women earned more than half of the bachelor’s degrees awarded.
4) 37% of the country’s full-time physicians and surgeons in 2019 were women. Yet women made up 78% of the entire health care workforce in 2019, dominating in fields such as nursing, home health, dental assistance, speech pathology, and occupational therapy.
5) Women accounted for 27% of all STEM workers in 2019, up from 8% in 1970.
Source: The Pew Charitable Trusts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.