QUICK 5: American Legion to host float trip

Nathan Abel, chairman of the Legion Outdoors for Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 in Fort Gibson, answers questions about the Legion's float trip on June 13:
1 What precautions are being taken because of COVID-19?
"We will follow prescribed protocols. Since this is an all outdoors event, we do not foresee any concerns."
2 Is this event just for adults?
"This event is for Legion members and their family members and all veterans and their family are welcome."
3 What do I need to bring to this event?
"Kayak, canoe or motor boat for support/safety boat. All appropriate gear and flotation devices."
4 Where does the trip start and end?
"Start at American Post 20 (201 S.E. Railroad St., Fort Gibson) at 8 a.m. Saturday June 13, convoy together and meet at Afton Landing, setup secure camp site. Security team and lunch crew will stay at Afton Landing, all others will board bus and head to Bluff Landing with support trucks and trailers. Float from Bluff Landing to Afton Landing, then have a great lunch. Two others planned for the Verdigris River, then will have several on stages in the Arkansas River until we get to Fort Smith, Ark."
5 Is there a cost to attend this event?
"No charge. Donation for lunch to enable us to purchase additional kayaks and gear to loan to veterans and members in the future."
If you go
WHAT: American Legion Float Trip.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 13.
WHERE: Starts at Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20, 201 S.E. Railroad St., Fort Gibson.
INFORMATION: (918) 770-8010 or email okpost20@gmail.com or facebook@okpost20 or web site oklegio20.org
