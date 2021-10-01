Quick 5: Annual 'Walk in Her Shoes' set for Thursday

Evelyn Hibbs from Women in Safe Home Inc., talks briefly about this year's "Walk in Her Shoes."
1 How many years has “Walk in Her Shoes” been taking place?
"This is the 16th year."
2 What can someone do to participate?
"Just show up October 7th at 11 a.m."
3 What other activities associated will be taking place?
"There will be speakers, awards for best costume, best Strut Your Stuff, largest group, largest high school group, best T-shirt and best dressed dog."
4 Are you looking for men only?
"Anyone can walk."
5 What has been the response by participants?
"Everyone loves watching the men walk in those red high heels, but the main reason for the walk is to bring awareness to victims of domestic violence."
— Ronn Rowland
