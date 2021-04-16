Quick 5: April is Donate Life Month

Katy Smith, vice president of Communications for LifeShare of Oklahoma, wants to bring attention during Donate Life Month of the importance of organ donation.
1 What is Donate Life Month?
"LifeShare of Oklahoma celebrates National Donate Life Month every April along with the donation and transplantation community and our hospital partners across the state, to bring awareness and attention to the importance of organ and tissue donation. The month is dedicated to encouraging Oklahomans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation."
2 What does LifeShare do?
"LifeShare of Oklahoma is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization in Oklahoma responsible for the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant purposes. Our core purpose is to save lives."
3 How many people can one donor help?
"One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people, restore sight to two people through cornea donation and heal up to 75 others through tissue donation."
4 How many people are on the transplant waitlist?
"There are more than 110,000 people across the country waiting for an organ transplant to save their life, and 600 of those are fellow Oklahomans."
5 What can people do to help?
"LifeShare encourages residents to enroll in the Donate Life Registry. Oklahomans have three options to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Residents can sign-up when renewing their driver’s license, visit LifeShareRegistry.org to sign up online or call 800-826-LIFE (5433) and request a donor registration form."
