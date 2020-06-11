Incumbent Jeff Hogue faces a challenge by Haskell High School graduate Colton Schooley for the Haskell Board of Education, Place 5, in the June 30 election. They answered the following questions about their candidacy.
1. What is the most pressing need facing the Haskell Public Schools District?
SCHOOLEY: “The most pressing need facing the Haskell school district is the lack of sufficient educational technologies to educate students adequately. Although the district has come a long way, the Haskell school district is still drastically behind.”
HOGUE: “The school budget: We are going to take a cut for at least two years because of the state budget.”
2. What specific steps would you plan to take to address that need?
HOGUE: “Put a plan in place to save and cut without hurting our student’s academic growth.”
SCHOOLEY: “A specific step to address the lack of educational technologies is to create a school budget designed to ensure education is first. This can also be addressed by designating a bond in the future specifically to upgrade curriculum and technology.”
3. How can Haskell improve its distance or online learning?
SCHOOLEY: “Haskell can improve its distance or online learning by providing students with 1-to-1 technology. Not every family currently has internet access, however, there are some resources presently located in the district which offer free Wi-Fi such as the community library. Another essential factor that can help improve distance or online learning is by establishing a robust communication system between parents, teachers, students and administrators.”
HOGUE: “Chrome books are needed for every student and a better connectivity to the internet is vital. Receiving input from parents or guardians with ideas to better serve our students.”
4. What are the best ways to attract and retain quality teachers to your district?
HOGUE: “We must keep pressing our legislators for more money for our teachers, this applies not only for Haskell Public Schools but for all public schools in our state.”
SCHOOLEY: “The best way to attract and retain quality teachers is by providing a secure support system. The district should also provide teachers with the necessary classroom equipment to teach effectively. Raising the district salary schedule to compete with other similar districts is another beneficial way to attract and retain quality teachers.”
5. Why do you think you are the best candidate for Haskell’s board of education?
SCHOOLEY: “I am the best candidate for the Haskell Board of Education since I am a recent graduate of the current education system of Haskell schools. I firsthand know the current and real issues facing students’ education today. We cannot operate on “yesterday’s ideas” to compete in an ever-changing educational market.”
HOGUE: “I have over 30 years in public education along with a master’s in administration and understand the role of a school board member. I have seen and been involved during my career with departmental budgets and have the experience in seeing where cuts can be made without impacting a student’s learning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.