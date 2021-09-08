Tana Spring, Dylan Grady, David Walker Jr. and Oktaha Mayor Jodi Hammons are vying for the Oktaha Trustee Ward 5 seat in next Tuesday's election. Spring, Grady and Hammons answered five questions the Phoenix asked. Multiple attempts to reach Walker were unsuccessful.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
DYLAN GRADY: Because I love the town and I would do the best of my ability for the town to make new things happen.
JODI HAMMONS: I feel I would be the best candidate for this position as I have the best interest for residents as a council member. I currently have many projects in the works that I feel would make our town a safe and prosperous place for our residents to call home.
TANA SPRING: I am a highly motivated citizen of this community. I am also a very result-oriented person and I’m willing to go the extra mile to reach city goals while learning more along the way.
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that must be addressed to improve the outlook for Oktaha and its residents?
HAMMONS: I think Oktaha has many challenges ahead. It would be hard to pick just one as I do believe they are all of importance. A few examples would be road repairs, drainage issues and animal control, just to name a few.
SPRING: It’s difficult to narrow down to just one. Unfortunately, the town of Oktaha has been put on the “back burner” for a lot of needs. Communication with other authorities could change so many of these issues. I want to make Oktaha better by finding ways to implement improvements, whether that is through grants, working with the EODD, our County Commissioners, and State Legislatures. I plan to use whatever means/program/help that is available and necessary.
GRADY: One of the issues I would change if I got on town council would be to mow the grass in the ditches to where people can actually see street signs and stuff.
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
SPRING: Several projects/ideas have been started in the past and for one reason or another the projects get done half way and then left. The halfway work has caused other problems to arise. It’s very difficult to improve something and be able to move on to the next if the projects don’t get done or finished. I want the citizens to have what they deserve, and a town they can be proud of.
GRADY: Because it is bringing in more snakes to the town and so people can see the street signs and speed limit signs.
HAMMONS: I believe all of our issues in Oktaha are of top priority. But the ones mentioned would provide a safer environment for our residents.
4 How would go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
GRADY: I would get with the mayor and see if I can mow it for the town if I got elected.
HAMMONS: The challenges I have mentioned above, I am already in the process of addressing those. I have been in contact with other local animal shelters gaining information to obtain our own animal shelter for our town. I have also been working with county commissioner and EODD in addressing our streets and drainage issues. I believe that this is a very good start to making our community a place that the residents would be proud to call home.
SPRING: I would start by working with any and all resources available. There are so many resources available to small, rural towns. I have many contacts already in place from past jobs and also by just being involved with the community that I feel I will be able to start right up after election and start these projects. Also, I will have the opportunity to help finish projects that have already been started.
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
HAMMONS: My constituents would benefit just as our residents would benefit, for it would provide a safe and healthy environment.
SPRING: The people of Oktaha’s voices need to be heard. Oktaha residents care about their community and they deal with the day-to-day problems. Due to having to have employment outside of Oktaha, residents are not available to be in town to correct the problems that all or most of the residents are having. I want to be their voice! I want to allow them the transparency they deserve. We are Trustees of our Wards. The citizens in each Ward should have someone they can take their concerns to and know that they will be taken seriously and have actions done to provide answers for them. It is also important to take their concerns and improvements to the rest of the board to help implement a better place to live-and maybe one day a place to work!
GRADY: It would benefit when people can see if there is a car or not, because right now you can't see if there is a car coming or not and people can see street signs again.
Meet the candidates
NAME: Dylan Grady.
AGE: 19.
HOMETOWN: Oktaha.
OCCUPATION: Custodian.
FAMILY: My mom Lisa Grady, my dad James Grady, my brothers Logan and Joseph Grady, and my sister Ava Grady.
EDUCATION: Oktaha High School.
HOBBIES: "I like to fish, play basketball and just hang out with family and friends."
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: N/A
• • •
NAME: Jodi Hammons.
AGE: 52.
HOMETOWN: Oktaha.
OCCUPATION: Family caretaker.
EDUCATION: Graduate of Plantation High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Graduate of AIU; fine arts, graphic design, photography, executive marketing and business management.
FAMILY: "I have three married children and one single son, four grandsons and one granddaughter. Engaged to a wonderful man named Paul."
HOBBIES: "Spending time with family, learning taxidermy with my brother Dewey Hammons and fishing."
• • •
NAME: Tana Spring.
AGE: 40.
HOMETOWN: Checotah.
OCCUPATION: Stay-at-home mom.
FAMILY: Husband, two daughters.
EDUCATION: Bachelors degree.
HOBBIES: Family time, baking, reading.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK PAGE: N/A
KEY DATES
EARLY VOTING: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday.
GENERAL ELECTION: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
