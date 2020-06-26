QUICK 5: Cherokee County commissioner candidates talk qualifications

Chris Jenkins takes on Mike Brown for the District #2 County Commissioner seat in Cherokee County.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
CHRIS JENKINS: I believe I’m the best candidate for the position due to 19 years of experience. I have run a dump truck, road grader and several other heavy machinery over the 19 years. I also have the passion to serve my community.
MIKE BROWN: Experience. I've served 12 years as District 4 Representative. I’ve helped create policy and protect the funding for our county's infrastructure. I've worked closely with tribal counselors and chiefs to make sure our governments continue to have a great working relationship. I do have a business background of starting and maintaining a small business since 1979. I was also tapped by leadership of Democratic Caucus as Budget and Appropriations adviser. I'm currently serving as chair of the Legislative Committee for the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that must be addressed to improve District 2 and meet the needs of its residents?
BROWN: Rebuilding a strong economy after the Covid outbreak will be crucial during the next few years. Oklahoma’s oil production is cyclical by nature, and gross production taxes fluctuate accordingly. Sharp declines in business revenue will have budgetary effects on the whole state. Combined, these two events will face state and county leaders with unprecedented budgetary issues. We will need experienced leadership who will be able to continue finding other resources for these much needed services. I've considered it an honor and privilege to serve the folks of District 2 and sincerely ask for the opportunity to continue our progress forward.
JENKINS: The most essential would be keeping the roads open and in good repair so that people can travel safety and emergency services can reach people in need. I will work closely with tribal council members and use CIRB funding for the projects and prioritize projects with importance.
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
JENKINS: Safety of the residents is always my top priority.
BROWN: Without adequate funding nothing is going to materialize. Road and bridge funding will cease and new projects will be put on distant calendars. We’ve finished four new bridge projects and programmed three new ones to help eliminate the repeated repair work after flooding and stormwater run-off damage. We are currently laying asphalt and planned paving projects are coming off the list. While most everyone in the rural areas would like to have paved roads, we have to balance repair work and new work. I’m committed to seeking out state and federal dollars for new projects while keeping taxes low.
4 How would go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
BROWN: I currently have a one-, three- and five-year plan on infrastructure that includes grading, re-surfacing, new bridges and maintenance. These plans are addressed daily, monthly and annually. Many times funding shortfalls, foul weather and emergencies will cause delays in planned projects. These unplanned emergencies do come at a cost and affects the timeline on projects. My goal is to continue to move these projects on through to completion despite the challenges.
JENKINS: I would be a hands-on commissioner. I believe that’s what it takes to be a great commissioner. The county commissioner needs to be present to insure major projects are completed in a timely manner and with excellent quality.
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
JENKINS: N/A
BROWN: Our crews have currently paved, overlaid or chip sealed miles of new roadway, built new bridges costing several million dollars without draining county resources. I've replaced outdated and worn out equipment with new. By providing our workers with good equipment and fair salaries there is a renewed commitment of pride in their work. My responsibility as commissioner is to see that each county office is adequately funded to serve the public. Anything more is waste and anything less is shorting the taxpayer of what they paid for.
