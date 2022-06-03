Bobby Whitewater and Randy Jones are seeking the Democratic nomination for Cherokee County Commissioner, District 1.
The winner of the June 28 primary will face Republican Mitch Sterling in the November general election.
We asked the Democratic candidates the following questions.
Q: Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
JONES: "I consider myself the best candidate for this office because I have good business acumen, have been in several public roles, and have a sense of community. My family and I have started and are currently running four successful businesses. We have owned Grandview Nursery for 33 years, Skeeters Pizza for eight, Barn convenience store for 14, and a VRBO at Keys for two years. I have lived in Cherokee County virtually my whole life, served as a volunteer firefighter for a decade at Woodall, and served on the school and water boards at Keys."
WHITEWATER: "In my 20 years of owning and operating a trucking business, I was part of several road projects where I learned a great deal about maintaining roads and bridges. I would definitely use this knowledge in my decisions. For the last nine years, I have been an account manager for one of the largest heavy duty truck parts company. I have managed over 90 accounts with expenditures totally over $3 million dollars per year. I am 46 years old and this will be my full-time job. It will be a career for me, not just a retirement. I was born and raised here in Cherokee County and want to do what is right and what will make our community better."
Q: What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
WHITEWATER: "My most important issues will be improving infrastructure, prioritizing funding, building a plan to clean up our county roadways of litter to make our county more attractive as well as ensuring the completion of our new Cherokee County Fairgrounds so that we can ensure our future agriculture members have a place to grow within the farming community. I feel that the greatest challenge will be funding due to the current state of the economy."
JONES: "The most critical issue of a County Commissioner is maintaining and upkeeping the roads to good condition. During natural disasters, the county is responsible for all emergency response costs."
Q: Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
JONES: "The biggest challenge is that county districts are not budgeted like the rest of the courthouse offices. Seventy-five percent of roads in Oklahoma are county-funded through state and federal fuel tax and motor vehicle tax. Working with our legislators every week by keeping them informed at the state level helps us at the county level."
WHITEWATER: Infrastructure is important to do as much as possible while we still have the CARES Act funding monies.
Q: How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
WHITEWATER: "I will be working diligently to prioritize issues within my district and to get as much funding as possible to complete projects that are needed."
JONES: "When elected, I will address this issue by having an open line of communication between our legislators and Cherokee County commissioners. Diligently informing the legislators of our needs and concerns at the county level will help keep our funding from the state level upwards."
Q: How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
JONES: "My constituents will benefit from my successful communication with legislators by accruing more funding for our roads and bridges. This will allow a better infrastructure for Cherokee County. Establishing a relationship with state elected officials and working hand in hand with the Cherokee Nation will create a healthier outcome for the people of Cherokee County."
WHITEWATER: "They will have safer roads and bridges as well as a commissioner who will do everything within his power to be a voice for the people in District 1."
NAME: Bobby “Cub” Whitewater.
AGE: 46.
HOMETOWN: Tahlequah.
OCCUPATION: Account manager/Former business owner.
FAMILY: Wife Lisa Kindle Whitewater; three grown children, Timothy, Kindle, and Jewlee; one granddaughter, Sara.
EDUCATION: High School.
HOBBIES: Working around our farm, motorcycle riding, UTV riding.
NAME: Randy Jones.
AGE: 61.
HOMETOWN: Tahlequah.
OCCUPATION: Business owner.
FAMILY: 3 sons: Tyler, Trent, Dusty; two granddaughters, Harlow and Kenlee.
EDUCATION: Graduated Tahlequah High School and attended NSU.
HOBBIES: Spending time with family and friends.
Key Dates
June 13 — Deadline to request absentee ballot.
June 23-25 — Early voting.
June 28 — Primary Election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.