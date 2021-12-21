Fourteen candidates will compete Feb. 8 for five Muskogee City Council seats up for election in 2022.
Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout will compete for a third four-year term against challenger Dale D. Boots, who has competed in the past as candidate in Ward III. Both candidates took time recently to respond to questions about their campaigns and issues they believe are important.
Q: What do you consider to be the most important issue during this election cycle — the one you would prioritize if elected to office?
BOOTS: Industrial development and capitalizing on all of Muskogee's wonderful tourist opportunities. There are so many wonderful things to do with your families and friends in the 'Gee. From hiking to swimming, fishing, hunting, Jeeping, theater, coffee shops, water parks, which I feel needs expanded, baseball and softball fields, Christmas lights to tour, museums, concerts, lakes to go to, I can go on and on with the multitude of activities available here in our fair city. One of the saddest things to hear is there is nothing to do here. Step outside and enjoy all that our city has to offer.
STOUT: I believe the most important issue for Ward II is economic development. We have some exciting things that are currently taking place, but I feel we need to continue to focus on development on this side of town so that Hilldale Schools would have an expanded tax base and not rely on bond issues.
Q: What steps do you believe are necessary to address this issue in order to realize the change you envision?
STOUT: I would work with the economic development director and ask for the city to promote the Peak Boulevard areas to prospective business.
BOOTS: I think the city in most aspects is moving in the right direction, but we as councilors need to be working so much harder to bring industry to our city. Better jobs and having better workers to do those jobs is key to our success. All the stereotypical agents of better homes, better jobs, better schools, better pay, better roads are all coming to fruition right now, be we need to be striving to always be better.
Q: How would the lives of Muskogee residents be affected if you proved successful in effecting that change?
BOOTS: I feel as a councilor the ability to work well with others, give and take, and to be constantly striving to make Muskogee better for everyone, not just now, but in the future. It's key to proving the success of all of Muskogee's citizens. We succeed not just as individual wards, but as a complete city.
STOUT: It would help Hilldale Schools with the expanded tax base. It would also provide jobs and services to the south side of Muskogee.
Q: Why do you think you are the best candidate to serve the interests of the community and those you would represent if elected?
STOUT: I will bring a voice to all parts of my ward, including both Hilldale and Muskogee Public Schools. I believe it is important to involve all generations in our city’s decision-making, not just a select few. I am available to anyone in my ward that would like to discuss issues. As your Ward II representative, we will continue to ensure our city focuses more to repair our roads and bridges. I have actively served in leadership and volunteer roles in many community organizations, serving with Relay for Life, Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement, WISH and United Way Day of Caring.
BOOTS: As an active volunteer in so many aspects of our city, as an individual that has struggled and has persevered to excel, I feel my life experiences and ability to work with others without judgment makes me the optimal choice in this race. As an individual that possesses the ability to listen to all opinions and aspects of a topic without prejudice, while still having the knowledge that there is always more than just one path to get to a result that benefits everyone, not just a select few. I truly stand by four wards, one city.
Q: Please identify the specific skills and qualities you believe are important for an elected official to possess to be successful as a Muskogee city councilor and explain why.
BOOTS: As an instructor for the state and multiple agencies within it, I demonstrate the ability to work well with others to achieve a successful outcome for the majority. As a veteran I understand chain of command and trusting of others to do their part for all of us as Americans to win. As a Christian with Christian morals, I believe strongly in leading my life by example for my kids, for your kids, for our kids, to build a city they want to come back to after college and plant their roots, live their lives here in our wonderful city.
STOUT: We work together a team to make Muskogee be the best City we can, we need to have teamwork, honesty, to be accountable, and show respect to those we serve.
MEET JAIME STOUT
AGE: 39.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: IT Support Analyst.
FAMILY: Single.
EDUCATION: Oktaha High School, Connors State College, Northeastern State University.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Baptist, attend church: Immanuel Baptist.
HOBBIES: Giving back to our community, photography, spending time with friends and family.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: Jaime Stout - Councilor Ward 2
MEET DALE D. BOOTS
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: Bayard, Nebraska.
FAMILY: Wife, Famie Boots; son, Tyler Boots, 27, Ashley Boots, 24, Marissa Boots, 12, Jocelyn Boots, 6.
EDUCATION: High school graduate; three years of college with accrued credits; past self-defense instructor; PR-24 instructor; O.C. instructor; LVNR instructor; ASP instructor; CPR-FA instructor. Honorably discharged veteran.
OCCUPATION: Officer of the courts.
HOBBIES: Working with my family horses, shooting, cage-ring fighting when younger and watching it it now that I'm older, working on my motorcycles, boats. Master Mason and Shriner for 22 years, putting on the annual Toy Run and Poker Runs in the past, Shrine Clown Car Show (treasurer for that unit), past president of Iron Horse Patrol, securing for my church, Genesis.
FACEBOOK PAGE: Dale Boots.
