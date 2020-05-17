QUICK 5: City offers Free Dump Days

Abigail Wright, environmental technician for the city of Muskogee, answers questions about Free Dump Days, scheduled for May 28-30:
1 What adjustments have been made to this event because of COVID-19?
"City of Muskogee personnel will follow all CDC recommendations and allow for social distancing with residents. To limit interaction and allow for social distancing, we ask residents who are able to remove their own items to do so at the Material Yard and Brush and Limb sites."
2 What sites are being used for this event?
"Residents can take their trash, furniture etc. to the Landfill at 2801 S. 54th St. W. Residents can also dump trash, etc., and tires at the City Material Yard located at 1503 S. Cherokee St. Please, no more than 25 tires per household. Brush and limbs are being accepted at the corner of Denver and 40th streets — no tree stumps please."
3 What do I need to bring to this event?
"A City of Muskogee water bill and resident’s driver license."
4 Is there anything that cannot be dumped?
"Please do not dump electronics waste such as TV’s, computers etc., or paint, fluorescent light bulbs, or any household chemicals or medicines. The city hosts an event in June for the collection of these items."
5 Will there be more days like this in the future?
"There are two more free dump days at the landfill this year on June 13 and Oct. 17. On June 13, residents can take household chemicals, paint, electronics, tires and pharmaceuticals to the City Material Yard located at 1503 S. Cherokee St., to be disposed of properly as part of the City’s Household Pollutant Collection event."
If you go
WHAT: Dump Your Junk Muskogee Free Dump Days.
WHEN: May 28-30. Landfill, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Material Yard and Brush and Limb Site, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE: Muskogee Landfill, 2801 S. 54th St. W.; Muskogee Material Yard,1503 S. Cherokee St.; and Brush and Limb Site, 40th and Denver streets at Hatbox Field.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.