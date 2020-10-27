Democrat Stephen Wright is defending the District 2 seat on the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners against Republican challenger Keith Hyslop.
The men took time out before the upcoming election to answer five questions. Wright and Hyslop share with voters the reasons they are the best candidates for the office, what the most important issues are, and how they would address them while in office.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
KEITH HYSLOP: I have been building roadways and bridges from the ground up for the last 16 years, which involves a lot of paperwork and management skills, especially on the federal level. I have been in management for 30-plus years and consider myself a very efficient manager. I’m not an easy spender when it comes to taxpayers’ money. I have a strong desire to make our community a better place to live in. I plan on improving our infrastructure to draw more people to Muskogee County. My main goal is to apply my knowledge and experience to save taxpayers’ money.
STEPHEN WRIGHT: Ability to communicate, career construction skills, money management and supervisory skills are essential to the position of county commissioner. I am blessed with these talents. This is my full time job, and I am thankful that my neighbors have voted their confidence in me.
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
WRIGHT: The challenges are always funding and sudden weather events. The most understood issue in our county is our funding is totally dependent on fuel tax, not property tax. Fuel tax is driven by travel and the economy. Weather events challenge our limited work crews and equipment. I work on a five-year plan for road and bridge improvements and am proud that I have replaced 18 bridges and done 400 miles of road improvement in the last 11 years. There is also administrative challenges ... outside roads and bridges — contracts, and agreements plus reviewing and approving of purchases of all county offices. As to future challenges ..., working to restore our economy and protecting the health of our county.
HYSLOP: Currently, the biggest challenge for Muskogee County District 2 will be the road conditions in southern Muskogee. If the conditions aren’t corrected soon it will only cost taxpayers more money long term. Another challenge will be bringing the sheriff’s department up to speed with all the necessary equipment to make their job more efficient and to make taxpayers and their families safer.
3 Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
HYSLOP: I consider these issues a top priority because both of them concern everyone’s safety and welfare. Without proper equipment for sheriff’s department. Their job becomes more difficult and our safety is at stake. With bad road conditions, that creates more wear and tear on taxpayers’ vehicles and makes commute to school and work more difficult and dangerous. I have a passion for helping people and saving taxpayers’ money.
WRIGHT: Continued road and bridge improvement along with management of revenue along with protecting our taxpayers against litigation that may affect property tax.
4 How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
WRIGHT: Improve employee training, with the understanding that taxpayer funding has to be spent with efficiency and transparency. Continue to search for funding sources, such as tribal and federal funding to address our needs.
HYSLOP: I plan to address these issues by driving the entire district assessing the worst locations and logging them. The worst locations will get immediate repairs. After the immediate repairs are made I will focus on drainage for the entire district. As for the sheriff’s department, I will get with Andy Simmons about the equipment he will need to run efficiently to ensure our community is being safely patrolled.
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
HYSLOP: The taxpayers will benefit huge with proper road repairs. Currently, their tax dollars are literally washing away with each rainfall. I have the knowledge and experience to improve the infrastructure in Muskogee County, which will be a great asset to the taxpayers. My long-term solutions on roadways will create more tax dollars to be applied in all other county departments. I have a strong desire to serve my community. Every career that I have had up to this point has been preparing me for this position. “And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” — Hebrews 12:1
WRIGHT: I will continue to commit all my talent and effort for the honor of serving my friends and neighbors. Being a county commissioner is a full-time job, not a position as some people might think. I am on call 24-7 and proud to return every call. With an understanding that there is always more need than funding, but assure all I will continue to make the hard decisions as to where we can make the best use of our revenue.
