Muskogee County Clerk Dianna Cope and challenger Polly Irving answer five questions about the Nov. 3 election.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
COPE: "Experience and job history. The County Clerk's office provides many services for the residents and employees of Muskogee County. At some point, almost everything comes through our office. We work closely with the other offices of the county. I have served as the county clerk for the last nine years. I previously worked under the last two county clerks as the purchasing agent and insurance and retirement coordinator for Muskogee County. I have completed certification training classes through OSU-CGLT for the office."
IRVING: "I can bring new energy and fresh ideas to the office. I believe running for office is basically applying for a job. Therefore, if I am given the job I will be at work when doors open. I will answer to my boss — the public."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that must be addressed to improve the outlook for Oklahoma and its residents?
IRVING: "Two of the most important issues are revenue and technology. We have to keep up with other states in both revenue and technology. Elected officials should always strive to save money and run our government offices in a seamless manner that benefits the public. We need streamline spending and up our game in the service department."
COPE: "Oklahoma needs more jobs and opportunities for residents to have an incentive to want to stay in Oklahoma."
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
COPE: "If we had more incentives for businesses to come to Oklahoma this would provide more jobs for our residents. Therefore, providing more revenue for our state and county government."
IRVING: "It is a priority because we are in competition with other states. We compete with them to bring in new businesses and growing our population and therefore our revenue."
4 How would you go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
IRVING: "I would address these situations by doing more with less. The county clerk is not only the keeper of records but also houses the purchasing department for the entire county. I want to diligently shop for the best deals when purchases are to be made. I would also like to convert to a bi-monthly payment of salaries."
COPE: "All officials working together with our city leaders and state officials."
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
COPE: "We would be able to provide better services for the taxpayers of Muskogee County as long as it is within state statues."
IRVING: "How would this benefit constituents. Let me give a little background on county government. The records/deeds are filed with the county clerk. Those deeds lead to the assessor to appraise property. The better the clerk is at gathering correct information on those deeds directly effects how the assessor values property. The money the treasurer collects for those assessed properties is allotted to county government, county health and public schools. So the schools receive money for their building funds and school technology. Now here is how it effects everyone. The hospital goes searching for a quality doctor. These doctors have families. They want to see not only where they work but where there children will go to school. If we all are working together improving revenue and technology better quality doctors will be willing to move here. That is just one of many scenarios where improved technology and revenues help everyone."
