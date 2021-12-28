Fourteen candidates will compete Feb. 8 for five Muskogee City Council seats up for election in 2022.
Four candidates will compete for the post occupied by Ward I Councilor Evelyn Hibbs, who opted against campaigning for a four-year term. Among those who will include Ricky Epperson, Shirley Hilton-Flanary, Jack Reavis and Misty Leigh Shelton, all of whom took time to answer questions about their candidacies.
Q: What do you consider to be the most important issue during this election cycle — the one you would prioritize if elected to office?
EPPERSON: Getting results! Our town needs better jobs, better schools, better roads and a better image. I grew up in Muskogee, and these topics aren't new. In fact, most candidates mention them, but we don't hold anyone accountable for making progress on them. So, the root cause of all our issues is lack of tangible results.
HILTON-FLANARY: If Muskogee is to secure a successful future, I believe there are two components that go hand in hand: Cultivation of a community that attracts younger generations and infrastructure improvements. If elected, I would look for ways to cultivate an environment where the youth of our community are valued and encouraged to be active members ... This will, hopefully, encourage … young people to … choose Muskogee as the place they want to advance ... careers and raise ... families. If this plan is to succeed, we must improve infrastructure, so our community remains attractive to not only the young, but for our entire community.
REAVIS: One word: Jobs. Sustainable, living-wage jobs. It is crucial for our city council to have the ability to attract and retain jobs that allow our constituents to live on one paycheck and not leave Muskogee for work.
SHELTON: The streets, dilapidated buildings, lack of jobs and new businesses. A candidate willing to work with the mayor to see Muskogee be the best it can be.
Q: What steps do you believe are necessary to address this issue in order to realize the change you envision?
HILTON-FLANARY: I have always supported our local schools and many worthwhile youth groups. It is my hope that somehow these groups could be incorporated in community projects that would teach them the importance of community involvement. As your city councilor, I would also search for any initiative that would provide ways to improve our local infrastructure.
REAVIS: When it comes to bringing jobs to a city, effective recruitment is essential. Our city council must position itself to create a city that is attractive to outside businesses, as a place where they can thrive and have security. However, the backbone of our economy is our local businesses. The city council must support and help grow our local businesses.
SHELTON: A city council that works with the mayor and government departments to market Muskogee to potential companies and businesses. Apply for federal funding and bonds to update our infrastructure.
EPPERSON: My business is technology sales. I am required to create a sales plan for my market area and then work that plan to demonstrate results. When elected, I will facilitate town hall meetings to invite input from citizens and then create a strategic plan that would be assigned to the relevant city department head to report monthly on their progress for achieving progress for the issue they are responsible for fixing. Without a defined plan to follow, it's very difficult to measure success or failure. Currently we have fragmented plans for economic development, tourism and helping our at-risk youth.
Q: How would the lives of Muskogee residents be affected if you proved successful in effecting that change?
REAVIS: When our citizens are in a more financially stable position: the quality of life increases, people begin to seek self-betterment, such as buying a house, and have more security in their home life. The City Council’s primary objective should be to create a city where Muskogeean’s can work, play, and live in peace without worry. This is our home, we need to take care of it and look out for one another. Expect the best of each other by first expecting the best from yourself.
SHELTON: I believe there would be safer roads and more job opportunities for our residents.
EPPERSON: If we have a well-defined plan with measurable results, we can efficiently make decisions to drive progress for a better city in which we have a great place to live, work, and play. If an initiative does not have well-defined measurable goals and objectives, we should not pursue it as it likely will be a waste of our taxpayer dollars. Thus, we can get more done for our citizens by ensuring our money goes further and our return on investment is maximized.
HILTON-FLANARY: If our younger population remains in Muskogee to work and raise their families, we could see a revitalization of our city. More business and opportunities for our city could certainly be a positive reason to work toward this goal. As far as infrastructure is concerned, everyone knows the importance of good roads, safer bridges, and better water distribution facilities. Every citizen could profit from an improved economy because of these improvements.
Q: Why do you think you are the best candidate to serve the interests of the community and those you would represent if elected?
SHELTON: My experience as a Human Resources Manager, bringing people together to achieve common goals, and working through difficult situations that required executive intervention and immediate HR execution of tasks on prioritized projects. I worked with all levels of employees, from staff to executive management.
EPPERSON: While I grew up here, I'm not part of the establishment ... My family taught me the value of hard work. I worked to help build parts of the Morgan Towing business well before I took a job to help move our city forward with better technology at Dobson Fiber. My background working in both blue-collar and white-collar professions is ... different than most ... council members and ... candidates. I'm ... active in our community …, taking leadership positions …, being named Rotarian of the Year by Rotary Club, helping organize parts of the successful Okie Jeep Jam and Chili & BBQ Cook-Off with Exchange Club. I've also been an advocate for ... kids with CASA.
HILTON-FLANARY: I am a lifelong resident of Muskogee. I went to school in Muskogee and raised my family here. From the time I was old enough to participate, I have volunteered for local organizations, helped fundraising for community projects and solicited help for local groups and churches. I love the heart and spirit of Muskogee. It is exciting to ... take this next step as city councilor to give back to my community. My children and grandchildren live and go to school in Muskogee, and I am dedicated to ensuring that my family — as well as yours — has a bright future.
REAVIS: Considering my 26 years in public education, my four daughters, I have learned to listen. I will make it a priority to be open-minded in finding solutions to problems. I am ready and excited to break through the status-quo of politics in Muskogee. I will work with honesty, dignity, and a sense of togetherness and love. I have no personal agenda except helping to push and pull Muskogee into the next century of growth. Also, being Native American, I believe the resources and cultural history of the Cherokee and Muscogee Nations are an underutilized source of growth for our community.
Q: Please identify the specific skills and qualities you believe are important for an elected official to possess to be successful as a Muskogee city councilor and explain why.
EPPERSON: My youth is an asset, as we need fresh ideas for city council. My business and technology skills will also be an asset that is lacking from this seat to help lead our city into new higher paying economic development and education efforts, along with my understanding of business development to drive tourism and improved city image.
HILTON-FLANARY: A successful city councilor needs to know how to listen ... be easily accessible ..., honest and sensitive to important issues that are to be decided. The city councilor needs to have the best interest of its ward in mind. It is a big help if the councilor is a good multi-tasker. I have been a banker for 49 years and have served on many boards and committees. During most of that time, I was a single parent raising two children. I understand what it means to be a good listener and how ... to prioritize my time. ... I am a good communicator, and I have no problem ... making a hard decision if it is best for the community.
REAVIS: Our city will not grow if our leaders are not viable and active in service to our community as we seek out opportunities for social and economic growth. Elected officials must be transparent, honest, and held accountable. They must always listen to their constituents with an open mind to find workable solutions to our city’s issues. To change this world, we cannot keep on doing what we have been doing, and hope for a different result. We must be the change we want to see and do it with a sense of love and empathetic caring for all citizens.
SHELTON: I feel the skills necessary are the ability to work through difficult situations and be a champion of change. The city needs a leader that will listen to the residents and be their voice on the City Council. A candidate that has experience working with and for the people to affect much needed change.
— D.E. Smoot
MEET RICKY EPPERSON
AGE: 34.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Community Manager of Dobson Fiber.
FAMILY: Three children: Landen, 15, Emma, 6, and Waylon, 5.
EDUCATION: Warren East High School, Western Kentucky University.
HOBBIES: Volunteering my time to worthy causes, spending time with my children and family, attending concerts and sporting events.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: Ricky Epperson For Muskogee City Council - Ward I
MEET SHIRLEY HILTON-FLANARY
AGE: 70.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
FAMILY: Nick Hilton and spouse, Laura; Whitney Hilton-Thomas and spouse, Rusty; Ryan Hilton and spouse, Beth; Jacob Hilton and spouse, Christine; Tyler Winkle and spouse, Alli; Scott Flanary and spouse, Adri; plus 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
EDUCATION: Oklahoma University and Northeastern University.
HOBBIES: Golf and travel.
MEET JACK REAVIS
AGE: 64.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee-Tahlequah.
OCCUPATION: Public school educator.
FAMILY: Lora, Ashley and Joe Gable; Lily, Edie, Bayly and Steven, Nolan, Olivia, Max, Maryah, Madison and Alex (almost), and Ellie, the Mayor of Slobber City.
EDUCATION: Master of Arts American Studies, Northeastern State University.
HOBBIES: Playing guitar, writing poetry, the calming effect of yardwork, listening to Edie’s Knock-Knock jokes.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
MEET MISTY LEIGH SHELTON
AGE: 47.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee — raised in Dallas area but father, grandparents and multiple relatives from McAlester, Muskogee and Tulsa.
OCCUPATION: Human resources manager for 20 years and legal assistant five years prior.
EDUCATION: I am currently a student at Oral Roberts University and will be entering the 3+3 law program at OU or attending Tulsa Law School — still deciding — to pursue juris doctorate.
FAMILY: I have two grown children, ages 25 and 26, attending school in Dallas, single.
HOBBIES: Auctions, garage sales, music lover, church, family time, nature outings, archery, fishing and travel.
WEBSITE: I have not set up a social media page, but I have a LinkedIn profile that needs updated, but it is there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.