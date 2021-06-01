Cherokee Nation voters will cast ballots Saturday for candidates competing in Tribal Council contests.
District 4 Councilor Mike Dobbins of Fort Gibson is defending his post against challenger Sarah Cowett of Porum. Both candidates responded to questions from the Phoenix about their candidacies and the issues they believe are most important to those they would serve as a member of the tribe's legislative branch of government.
Q: Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
SARAH COWETT: The reason I feel like I am the best individual for this position is because I am a servant as well as a leader. I am here to serve all our native communities, not just District 4. I am here to stand up and be the voice for those who are not able. I serve my local communities daily, whether by food distribution, cultural classes, language preservation or elder assistance with home repairs or assisting with them navigating the complex applications for assistance programs. I have worked with JOM and Title V for youth cultural classes and financial aid assistance.
MIKE DOBBINS: My experience providing health care the last 40 years equips me to listen and respond to all Cherokee citizens’ needs. The last four years as a Cherokee councilor have enabled me to gain vast knowledge of the Cherokee Nation and be responsive to the Cherokee citizens in District 4.
Q: What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
DOBBINS: The most important issue will continue to be providing quality health care to Cherokees. As chairman of the Health Committee, we have done our best to retain doctors by increasing pay and further incentives to increase compensation. Four years ago, the chief complaint I received was doctors leaving. Now, the Cherokee Nation has very little turnover of doctors and other health care personnel.
The biggest challenge will be addressing ongoing implications from the recent McGirt decision. Daily, every branch of our government has to be ready to respond to developments, always preserving our sovereignty.
COWETT: I think our biggest challenge is to get the administration to realize that our people come first. If we are not taking care of our citizens and helping them persevere then we are accomplishing nothing. We should have programs designed to meet the needs of each generation. Honoring our citizens and making sure we have their input on matters that are detrimental to our growth. Seeking unity for our tribe. Upholding the constitution and keeping our sovereignty out of the hands of those that try to destroy us. I believe good leaders become good servants first.
Q: Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
COWETT: Our people, our Native American citizens feel threatened and are divided. We need to bring unity to solve the problems we are having with the constitution, treaties and sovereignty issues brought about by the McGirt decision. We cannot continue on this path and expect great things to happen for our nation. We are crumbling, slowly but surely. We soon will no longer be a Cherokee Nation, but a nation that has no respect or integrity. Every Cherokee Nation citizen has a voice that deserves to be heard. Representation every day, not just the few months before election time.
DOBBINS: Health care will continue to be a priority for our citizens. More and more Cherokees are utilizing our health care system, which requires constant increases to access. Proof of this is the opening of the largest Indian health facility in the United States (the new outpatient clinic). The opening of the only medical school in Indian Country is further proof of the tribe being proactive. The Cherokee Health System has to be commended for our response to COVID-19, including vaccinations and providing health care in a safe manner.
Q: How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
DOBBINS: As the Cherokee Councilor representing District 4, I will always strive to have Three Rivers Health Facility fully staffed and funded. Though there are always areas of improvement, Three Rivers has a very efficient staff and a culture of caring. We will continue to increase housing and housing rehab projects. As a member of the Executive Finance Committee, I have a 100% voting to increase resources for housing rehab. I also voted 100% to deliver food distribution to District 4 whenever possible.
COWETT: I plan on winning the trust of our citizens and making decisions that revolve around them. I volunteer in the southern portion of the Cherokee Nation on a daily basis. I get calls or text every day from people needing assistance. I will be there to listen to the concerns of citizens so that I know when issues arise what our people want. Updating the Cherokee Nation Website and having it monitored daily with the most up to date information for our people. Having community advocates that can assist our councilors with getting things done for our people.
Q: How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
COWETT: If I win the position of Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor for District 4, my area will know their councilor. They will be able to contact me at any time with questions and concerns. I will offer any help that I can. I will study all the facts of the matter at hand and be able to pass it on to them. I feel that uniting our citizens will help us to grow and become a stronger nation. A nation that is unstoppable and one that will not cower down to those that are only there to dismantle the Cherokee Nation.
DOBBINS: If re-elected, constituents will continue to have increased access to health care. They will have an ever responsive councilor equipped to help with their needs. I answer my phone seven days a week and return all phone calls and emails by sundown.
MEET DR. MIKE DOBBINS
AGE: 68.
HOMETOWN: Fort Gibson.
OCCUPATION: Dentist/Dental Instructor.
FAMILY: Terrye, wife of 45 years; son, Luke, his wife, Kaycee, and grandsons Kael, Duke and Boston; daughter, Brynlee, her husband, Chad, and grandsons Cole and Case.
EDUCATION: Tahlequah High School, University of Tulsa, University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry.
HOBBIES: Family time.
EMAIL: mikedobbins4council@gmail.com
PHONE: (918) 931-2928.
MEET SARAH COWETT
AGE: 49.
HOMETOWN: Porum.
OCCUPATION: HIM Supervisor at Muscogee Nation Department of Health.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: cowett4council.com.
