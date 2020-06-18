Candidates for the Muskogee County Court Clerk are Paula Sexton, the incumbent, and challenger Tonie Ray. The two share their thoughts on how best to run the court clerk's office.
1. Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
PAULA SEXTON: I consider myself the best candidate for court clerk due to my considerable knowledge of how to manage the office, what laws govern the operation of this office and ensuring those laws are implemented within the divisions of the office. I received my Court Clerk's certification within two years of my initial election and was elected as a member of the Court Clerk's Executive Board, where I still serve as an active member, helping to determine the future direction that all court clerks offices will be moving toward in this new generation of how our courts will be managed.
TONIE RAY: My criminal justice experiences. Working in the District Attorney’s office under John David Luton, and Larry Moore. My experience working for one of the largest County Court Clerk’s office Dallas Texas. My Education a bachelor’s in criminal justice emphasis on paralegal, and a master’s in criminal justice administration. Another reason I am the best candidate is a set of fresh eyes with new ideas, and that I am not a career Politician.
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge in the court clerk's office?
RAY: Issue: Repeat assessment of fines and court cost because people are unable to pay the first assessments assigned to the case. The community is unable to pay and need options that do not involve just paying with cash.
One of the answers to the issue is to have a program that the public can assist in cleaning city property such as the walking trails. This helps the city and the community, and it would be a win for everyone. The city gets beautified and the community would work off some of the debt owed. If people had the money to pay the fines and court cost, they would have already paid them.
Challenge: The slow rate of speed the current administration is moving the court clerk’s office into the modern world of technology. The current administration has been in office since 2002. She did not start payments online until 2019. All other states and cities clerk’s office were taking payments on line in 2008.
I believe the reason it took the amount of time for the court clerk’s office to start taking payments online is because the current administration allowed large amounts of money to be embezzled and to walk out the door over a span of 11 months, this amount of money may never be totally recouped.
The Phoenix reported dates and amounts Nov. 10, $525.78, December, $33,923.22, 2008: January, $33,236.80, Feb., $32,006, March, $69,716.98, April, $68,564.54, May, $58,650, June, $64,719, July, $90,882, August, $60,259, September, $72,770, for a grand total of $595,253.32
With this amount of money walking out the door there was no money to purchase a program that allowed the clerks office to start receiving payments or to give clerks a raise.
Another challenge is the public perception of the office of court clerk. I hope to change the thought that this office only helps the chosen few. The current administration smokes in her office, and this is a nonsmoking building. But when you forget that you are working for the people and not the people working for you, this is what happens.
SEXTON: The greatest challenge in the Court Clerk's Office is having a competent, well-trained staff that can transition with the ever-changing laws that our legislature passes twice a year, and the demands of daily court business. My office has transitioned from the "pen and paper" era, when I took office, to our present day use of video conferencing, video arraignments, email filings, and public access to online and phone payment capabilities along with how we currently utilize alternative methods of collecting costs through our Community Service Program, Community Sentencing, Mental Health and Drug Courts, all run by our judges.
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
SEXTON: The courts never realized how the sharing of information in digital and remote methods would be the direction that all courts would take while trying to move forward during this recent pandemic. The new normal for courts in Oklahoma will be the handling of more and more cases by remote methods. With the recent approval by legislation, our Records Preservation Fund will help ensure all records dating back to statehood are kept and maintained for future generations, and in doing so will allow the courts more access to digitized records.
RAY: For the public to be able to apply for the new jobs that city council is attempting to bring into Muskogee, the community will need to have clean records and have no warrants.
For past felony convictions to be cleared, the past court cost and fines are going to have to be paid. If people were able to pay with money, they would have paid them. Programs are going to have to be established that do not involve money alone.
4 How would you go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
RAY: Grants and Court reform programs. Apply for grants to assist with programs for criminal reform. Current administrations communication with the public is poor. No one knows about any programs. Even in 2008 when the office started taking credit card payments it was only reported in the paper one time.
SEXTON: We are in the process of obtaining necessary quotes from vendors in the state that deal in video conference, not only for arraignments, but to conduct daily hearings with out-of-town and out-of-state lawyers. For use in juvenile cases when parents cannot attend and for jury trials. Jury trials would be able to show parties that cannot attend and would allow the jurors, all attorneys, plaintiffs, defendants, and judge to watch and interact with those witnesses. Our office will be applying for an available Bar grant for the advancement of video, media, and electronics within the courtrooms.
5 What made you seek the position or run for election?
SEXTON: Law enforcement ran in my family. My Dad, Leland Koch, was a deputy U.S. marshal, and my mother June was a legal secretary, so working within the courts has always felt natural to me. I love all the daily challenges, getting to meet and work with the wonderful citizens during our jury terms, and working with the judges and Supreme Court is all very rewarding. I feel like I still have more work to do. I enjoy my job and hope to continue to serve the citizens of Muskogee County for the next four years.
RAY: 2013 the need was pointed out that the community needed someone in office that wanted to help everyone in the community and not just a chosen few.
I want to help by implementing programs to help pay fines & court cost.
Muskogee is moving in a new direction and so should the Court Clerk’s office.
Because sometime people get comfortable and forget they are a guest and not an owner. In plain language Muskogee needs to send a message to the current administration she works for the people.
