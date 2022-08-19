Carlisa Rogers and Neil Hays face each other in the House District 13 runoff election on Tuesday.
The winner faces Democrat Jimmy W. Haley in the Nov. 8 general election.
Rogers and Hays recently answered questions about their candidacy.
1 What do voters in House District 13 say are the most important needs in their area?
HAYS: "Addressing Joe Biden’s inflation and reckless government spending, defending America and Oklahoma first principles and standing tall for our values. Ultimately, our families want fighters, who will do what’s right and won’t go along to get along."
ROGERS: "Everyone is suffering from rising gas prices and inflation. I think getting rid of the grocery tax should be a priority. As a former educator, improving our schools and teacher retention is important to me. Also, it is very important to protect and preserve our liberties granted by the Constitution."
2 How do you plan to address these issues if you win the election?
ROGERS: "I want to be accessible and listen to the residents of this district. I plan to represent the people of District 13 with honesty and integrity at the Capitol."
HAYS: "I will seek conservative relief for our families by fighting for lower taxes—such as ending the grocery tax. Additionally, I’ll always vote our values as a pro-life, pro 2nd Amendment and seek to reduce or eliminate regulations hurting small businesses."
3 What are the main infrastructure needs in House District 13?
HAYS: "We need to ensure we have strong representation at the State Capitol that preserves our roads and state highways that traverse our district. Additionally, we need strong relationships with our federal delegation, as well as find ways to partner with our government to dredge and improve the Port of Muskogee. This is critical to our community’s economy and growth."
ROGERS: "Our roads definitely still need improvement and repair due to the recent flooding."
4 What are the main health care needs in House District 13?
ROGERS: "I think our greatest concern would be continuing to work on keeping our Veteran's hospital. Our Veteran's should not have to travel farther to get their health care needs met. Also, moving it would negatively affect our community. We need to find a way to address the heath care worker shortage."
HAYS: "We need free market solutions that empower individuals. Additionally, we need to reach our school aged children and instill healthy habits through sports and physical education, so they are encouraged to lead a healthy lifestyle and improve outcomes as they get older."
5 What are the main education needs in House District 13?
HAYS: "We need to retain our teachers and show them the respect they deserve. We need to reduce bureaucratic bloat and ensure sure our tax dollars are getting into the classroom to obtain better educational outcomes for our students."
ROGERS: "There is a teacher shortage across the nation, not just in Oklahoma. Pay is a part of this issue, but not the only thing that can be done. We need to address the regulations that require teachers to spend precious time proving they are teaching, restore respect to the position, and encourage longevity in the profession."
— Cathy Spaulding
