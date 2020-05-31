Sheena Raunikar, president of Integrity Staffing Solutions, answers questions about the drive-thru job fair scheduled for June 4 in Muskogee:
1 What is Integrity Staffing of Oklahoma?
"Integrity Staffing of Oklahoma is a full service staffing firm serving the Muskogee community by helping job seekers connect with local employers. We specialize in industrial jobs, office services jobs and professional positions. Our services are completely free to any job seeker. We focus on temporary, evaluation-to-hire and direct hire opportunities."
2 How does this event work in relation to COVID-19?
"We have adjusted our normal in-office job fair to an outside drive-thru job fair to eliminate social gathering and close contact with others. A recruiter will be able to fully assess job seekers career goals, interview and full orientation all from the safety and comfort of their vehicle."
3 Do I need to bring anything to the event?
"Employment history and a face mask. If you don’t have a face mask, one will be provided."
4 Is this event just for adults?
"Job seekers must be 18 years or older."
5 Are there other options to help me besides the Job Fair?
"Absolutely! We have a full team dedicated to assisting you with your job search needs. Our office hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Contact us at (918) 537-1010, ext. 1 We always love to hear from you!"
If you go
WHAT: Integrity Staffing Solutions Drive-Thru Job Fair.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 4.
WHERE: 3405 Chandler Road.
ADMISSION: Free to public.
INFORMATION: (918) 537-1010.
