QUICK 5: Emergency management director offers tips to deal with COVID-19

Jeff Smith, executive director of Muskogee County Emergency Management, answers questions about Emergency Management and coronavirus:
1 How is Muskogee handling the daily changes with the coronavirus?
"Muskogee County as a whole is adapting to the changes while still trying to maintain the care of its citizens."
2 How has Muskogee prepared for the coronavirus?
"Muskogee County and other jurisdictions In Muskogee County have trained with each other and the health department preparing for health emergencies. As the recent testing PODs have proven, those early interactions have been beneficial."
3 What are the plans if Muskogee has to shut down because of the virus?
"While we are always planning, the communities and businesses should also be working on mitigation plans and response plans to support the necessities of everyone countywide, if a shutdown was to be required."
4 What can I do if we're told to shelter in place?
"Shelter in place is just that. Limit your contact with others to slow the virus down. The main concern is that the illnesses could and would overwhelm our medical system, which would have lasting and life-threatening results."
5 What's your advice to people about the situation?
"Wear a mask if you have one. If you don’t, reach out to the groups that are sewing masks. While rubber gloves protect your hands, if you continue to where them all day, you are still just spreading germs. Rubber gloves are to be used for a task and then discarded. If you feel sick, stay home. Avoid large groups. Even private gatherings should be discouraged. Be patient, we are all in this together. We will prevail."
