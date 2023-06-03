Carmen Daugherty, Supervisory Public Affairs Officer with the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System answered the following questions about Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act Presumptive Conditions Campaign Event, set for Friday in Eufaula.
1 What is the reason for this event?
"The PACT Act lets us look at veterans and their cases one by one to make sure they are eligible for VA care or eligible for toxic exposure screening to into the door with the PACT Act, but also to find out what benefits they're entitled to that they might not know they have. "
2 What is the PACT Act?
"The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their military service. This law helps VA provide generations of Veterans — and their survivors — with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve."
3 What are examples of these types of veterans?
"Some veterans feel that if they have not been to Iraq or Afghanistan, that they don't qualify. Or if they are not a Vietnam era veteran they don't qualify. That's not true. If you are a veteran and you have been exposed to any sort of toxins, you are eligible for this program. An example being veterans who were in the Cold War era and have been to Bosnia, Sarajevo, the former Yugoslavia. There were some toxins they may have been exposed to in those area — bug spray, pot-belly stoves, burn pits as well. Those are the ones we are trying to get in touch with. Vietnam era veterans, if they've been exposed to Agent Orange or things around during that time frame — iridium, radiation, led, munitions burning — there's a list of things they might have been exposed to. If they are exposed to these toxins, they qualify for this program."
4 What will happen at this event?
"You go to a provider and they do a toxic exposure screening, and we have a stage where we go over to a veterans service organization and they sit with a service officer and go over ailments they have and to find out whether or not they have claimed it, whether they are eligible, if they need to file a claim they start that process. The other thing they bring in are tax documents. We are bringing the VA experts to this one location, we can provide all this expertise to veterans in one day. There also will be a free lunch."
5 Who else can benefit?
"Widows also are afforded this benefit. If your service member has passed on, and he or she was 100 percent service connected, the widow is authorized a widow's benefit. If your veteran is 100 percent service connected, there's also some educational benefits for family members they might not know they're eligible for."
— Cathy Spaulding
If you go
WHAT: “Your Service. Our Mission: Bringing VA Benefits Home” PACT Act Presumptive Conditions Campaign Event
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Eufaula Indian Community Center, 800 Birkes Road, Eufaula.
- Cathy Spaulding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.