QUICK 5: Event to increase awareness of sex trafficking

Keri Spencer, the founder and executive director of RISE, Restoring Identities after Sexual Exploitation, answers questions about the virtual Freedom 5K run in Fort Gibson for May 15:
1 What is RISE?
"RISE stands for Restoring Identities after Sexual Exploitation. It is a nonprofit residence for adolescent girls who have been sex trafficked or commercially sexually exploited. We provide long-term care with comprehensive, individualized services for each of our residents so that they can permanently escape lives in the sex trade and become the women they were meant to be."
2 What is this event about?
"This event is about raising awareness for RISE and what we do, raising awareness for how prevalent sex trafficking is in the United States and about raising money for RISE to continue providing care to their residents. Since March 15, when the pandemic shelter in place orders began being issued, RISE has had 10 calls from girls who needed beds. Sex trafficking does not stop for a pandemic or shelter in place orders. RISE is full — with seven beds. Our waiting list has 25 names on it. We are in the beginning of a capital campaign to raise funds to be able to expand our capacity from seven to 10 beds, so that we can serve more girls who need our help."
3 What other activities are planned at this event?
"Due to COVID-19, we had to restructure our original event. We are going to host a virtual 5K that will run from May 15-June 15. The link to sign up will be found on our Facebook page and website, riseshelter.org. The other half of our event is a live music festival in downtown Fort Gibson. There will be live music, food trucks and vendors. The date we are looking at for RISE to Freedom Festival is June 20. We will also be updating the Facebook event that we already have published at that time with all of the updated information."
4 Is this event just for adults?
"This is a family-friendly event for all ages."
5 Who benefits from this event?
"RISE and the girls who live at RISE benefit from this event. Funds will help with our expanded capacity, but it will also help with regular funding for RISE. As a nonprofit, we are dependent on government grants, corporate foundation and private foundation grants and the community support and individual support. The average cost to run a residence like ours if approximately $395,000 per year, which covers the cost for our 24/7 staff and other overhead, along with providing three meals and two snacks per day, seven days a week, education and the supplies and/or equipment for that, life skills and job skills training and the supplies/equipment for that, transportation to medical/dental/vision appointments, court appearances, field trips/outings, religious activities, clothing and toiletry items. . .whatever it costs to raise a teenager, that's what RISE spends multiplied by seven."
If you go
WHAT: Virtual 5K run.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. May 30.
WHERE: Fort Gibson.
ADMISSION: Free.
EMAIL: kjspencer846@gmail.com.
