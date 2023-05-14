Pastor Glenn Gardner of Faith Love Baptist Church answered the following questions about a new ministry, the Faith Love Community Food Pantry.
1 Why is the food pantry needed?
"From a survey taken before we opened. What was the greatest concern in our neighborhood? From that data, it was determined that there were a lot of senior citizens in need of help with food."
2 What do people need to do or show to obtain the food:
"A utility bill."
3 Who works at the food pantry?
"The Rev Al Gardner, who is the CEO of the pantry. His job is to keep the pantry stocked with food. Pastor Glenn Gardner opens the pantry on the days listed."
4 How do you keep the food pantry stocked?
"Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank out of Tulsa, paid for by Faith Love Baptist Church and a $50 donation from Muskogee Christian Minister's Union each month."
5 How can people help?
"With donations of nonperishable food, monetary donations, stocking the pantry or with handing out food. Contact Pastor Glenn Gardner at (918) 616-3468.
NAME: Faith Love Community Outreach.
ADDRESS: 1208 Tamaroa St.
HOURS OF OPERATION: 4 - 6 p.m. Wednesdays, by appointment; 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.Sundays.
PHONE: (918) 616-3468.
