Quick 5: Five ways to reduce your carbon footprint

Actions matter. Here are five things you can do to help make a difference.
1. Drive less. For every mile you walk, bike, carpool, or use mass transit, you save one pound of carbon emissions. Plus, walking or biking are great ways to get a little exercise.
2. Unplug electrical devices when not in use. If you’re not using a device, don’t just turn it off — unplug it. Many appliances, including TVs, computers, air conditioners, and microwaves, continue to draw power even when turned off.
3. Buy locally sourced food; start a home garden. Every mile that food is transported via boat, plane, train, truck, or car adds to the product’s carbon footprint. Consider buying fresh local food at a nearby farmers market or grocery store.
4. Don’t waste water. It requires a lot of energy to treat water and extract pollutants, and to distribute it for use. Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth and take showers instead of baths.
5. Reduce, reuse, recycle. By taking these steps, you can help conserve energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the manufacturing, transportation, and storage of products and packaging.
Source: Kaiser Permanente, Health care company
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.