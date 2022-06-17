Wagoner County Treasurer Chasity Levi faces a challenge from Julie Ballew for the Republican nomination in the June 28 primary. Both candidates answered questions about the issues.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
LEVI: "I have 13-1/2 years of County Government experience and six years bookkeeping experience prior to that."
BALLEW: "I am the best candidate for this office because I have a compound background in technology, business and education. I have the analytical skills to interpret the law, the business acumen to make sound decisions based on the law and the ability to effectively communicate with all levels of government about why those decisions are the best decisions for my constituents. I believe in fiscal transparency on both the expenditure and investment sides and educating the people about how their taxes have a positive impact on the economy of the county they reside."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
BALLEW: "The current, most pressing issue in Wagoner County is getting the tax statements mailed out in order to meet Title 68, Section 2913 that states all taxes levied upon an ad valorem basis are due and payable on the first day in November. There has been delay in the past few years in getting tax statements certified so they can be mailed to the constituents in a timely manner. I have found that both Rogers County and Muskogee County have been able to meet the requirements of this law. I believe Wagoner County should be able to as well."
LEVI: "Maintaining our statutorily compliance, staying updated on technology improvements and continuing education to be current on the latest statutes and laws."
3 Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
LEVI: "Technology, to make sure my constituents have ease and accessibility to the treasurer’s office and records. Statutorily, compliance because I want to make sure the office is run with the utmost integrity, transparency and accountability for our constituents. Continuing education, so that the staff maintains the knowledge needed to best assist the constituents. All of these issues are important to make sure that our county taxpayers' money is protected."
BALLEW: "The law states taxes are due and payable on Nov. 1. If at least half of the taxes levied are not paid by the first day of January, the tax becomes delinquent. In extreme cases, your taxes could be delinquent before you even get the bill, yet you are still required to pay at least 50% of the tax bill to avoid being delinquent. For homeowners who have mortgages, the mortgage companies are left to deal with this issue. The timing can be difficult around Christmas, and people are anxious to know the exact amount due."
4 How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
BALLEW: "There are a lot of moving parts and people involved in getting the taxes certified. The Treasurer’s Handbook explicitly states what tasks are to be performed by whom and the date those tasks are to be completed to ensure the tax rolls are certified in time to be mailed. I will follow this process to ensure deadlines are being met, offer assistance if the process stalls or if there is a hiccup along the way. I will work with and support other county officials involved in the process to ensure this goal gets met."
LEVI: "I will address the issues by staying in contact with the state auditor’s office, maintaining a good relationship with TM Consulting (County Treasurer’s program developer) so all data is correct and daily tasks are run efficiently. Also, OSU County Training program sends a schedule of all classes that my staff will continue to attend."
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
LEVI: "The Wagoner County constituents will benefit by having their money statutorily protected by a knowledgeable and experienced staff."
BALLEW: "The people of Wagoner County would benefit by having their tax statements in ample time to financially plan the rest of their year and the holiday season. They would know their elected officials are working to comply with this law and in so doing, providing excellent customer service to the constituents."
— Ronn Rowland
Meet the Candidates
NAME: Chasity Levi.
AGE: 44.
HOMETOWN: Broken Arrow.
OCCUPATION: Wagoner County treasurer.
FAMILY: N/A.
EDUCATION: N/A.
HOBBIES: N/A.
FACEBOOK PAGE: Chasity Levi for Wagoner County Treasurer.
• • •
NAME: Julie Robison Ballew.
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: Coweta.
OCCUPATION: Cisco instructor/coordinator.
FAMILY: One son, Boston.
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Education; Master of Science in Organizational Development, Master of Education in Educational Technology.
HOBBIES: Swimming, riding side by sides in mountains, shooting, watching son do all the things he does.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: N/A.
Key dates
EARLY VOTING: June 23-25.
PRIMARY ELECTION: June 28.
