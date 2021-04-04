Quick 5: Information voters need for Tuesday's election

Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach offers some useful information for voters prior to this Tuesday's election.
1 When is typically the least busiest time to vote?
"Mid-morning, mid-afternoon — that's probably the best, take out the lunch. Before getting off work time and probably first thing in the morning."
2 How can voters check their polling place or registration information?
"The easiest way for them to do that if they have internet access is by going to www.elections.ok.gov and click on the voters portal link and put in their information. That will let them know where their polling place is and also have sample ballots."
3 What kind of identification to voters need to bring in order to vote?
"They'll need their voter registration card, sent to them by us, along with a photo ID issued by the state of Oklahoma, the federal government or an Indian tribe. It does have to be a photo ID. If it has an expiration date, it has to be within it — it can't be expired."
4 Are there any special accommodations in place for disabled or illiterate voters?
"A voter can request voter assistance from precinct officials and they will be more than happy to assist them. For physically disabled, there is curb-side voting, and for visually-impaired voters, the machines are compared with what's called an ATI which stands for audio-tactile interface — one of the precinct officials will set that up and give them a set of headphones and the control box."
5 What if voters need to change their registration information…what can they do?
"Each election has a cut-off to register or change any information prior to the election, this one was March 12. April 16 is the cut-off for the May 11 election."
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.