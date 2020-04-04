QUICK 5: Keeling discusses COVID-19 safety

Michelle Keeling, the vice president and administrator at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, answers questions about the coronavirus:
1. What is the most common misconception about the coronavirus?
"Influenza and COVID-19 are both caused by viruses and, often, their first symptoms are very similar. Both of these illnesses typically start with a fever, a cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.
"While COVID-19 and influenza may have similar symptoms, they are very different illnesses. One of the biggest distinctions between these two viruses is that COVID-19 is new. No one has immunity to it and there is currently no vaccine.
"One of the other differentiators between COVID-19 and the flu is the incubation period. With the flu, most people become symptomatic within the first two to three days of infection; with COVID-19 symptoms can occur anywhere between two and 14 days. This is important because the longer someone has the virus without exhibiting symptoms or feeling ill, the longer they are likely to be spreading the virus without knowing it.
"One of the most critical differences is related to the fact that no one has immunity to this because it’s new. America’s health care system has learned to respond to the flu as the way it presents is fairly predictable each year. Flu season usually lasts three to four months, and patients flow in and out of hospitals over the course of those months. As soon as the coronavirus made it to the U.S., it started to spread and people started to get sick. Since there is no vaccine, no personal immunity and no herd immunity, when COVID-19 hit, it hit hard. The hospitals where the outbreaks started became overwhelmed quickly. They were not prepared. A very small silver lining in this crisis is that we are able to learn from what is happening in New York, Michigan, Florida and Louisiana. We have had more time to prepare. As a system, I believe we are as prepared as we are able to be for whatever comes next."
2. Who is at the highest risk to get the coronavirus?
"First, I want to make sure that I emphasize, we should all follow the recommendations from local and state health departments and the CDC about ways to protect ourselves from COVID-19. Just because you’re not in the vulnerable ‘at risk’ group, doesn’t mean you’re not at risk.
"That being said, this illness has been shown to be harder on certain populations. Older adults and those with chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are likely to experience serious complications if they contract the illness."
3. If I think I have the coronavirus, what should I do?
"If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, the first thing you should do is call your primary care physician. They will be able to assess your symptoms and determine what the next steps should be. You could be referred to get a COVID-19 test or you may be directed to self-monitor your symptoms at home.
"I should add, throughout the health system, we follow rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols, so it is generally safe to come to one of our facilities. We also provide patients with masks upon arrival and have hand sanitizer readily available. However, any way you choose to seek care is better than not seeking care. Don’t stay home and suffer — reach out, we’re here to help.
"The other thing I would like to stress is that you should NOT go to the emergency room unless you have symptoms which you believe are an emergency. If you do have symptoms and need to come to our emergency department (ED), you’ll notice that the hospital has set up a triage tent adjacent to its ED entrance. This is where you will go first. This tent, which is an extension of the ED, allows us to physically distance patients suspected or confirmed COVID-19 symptoms from those coming to the emergency room for other serious medical issues. As patients are assessed in the triage area and their level of severity is determined, they will be appropriately masked and transported into the facility in a manner that minimizes exposure to others.
"In case of emergency and you need to call 911, please let dispatchers know that you suspect you might have, or have been diagnosed with, COVID-19 so EMS staff can wear the appropriate personal protective equipment when they respond."
4. How is the coronavirus different than the flu?
"Feedback provided via answer No. 1."
5. What advice do you have for those who are afraid?
"Self-care and mental health are now more important than ever. In the face of this new uncertainty, it's easy to become overwhelmed by fear and anxiety. It's OK to not feel OK.
"What we are experiencing is unprecedented; of course people are anxious and scared. This is a completely normal reaction. Also, there are so many potential sources for stress during this pandemic — fears about your health, school, job, family, the community, etc. There is no one whose life hasn’t been touched or affected by this — you are not alone.
"First, go easy on yourself. Think about reframing some of your fear and anxiety to not be all negative. If you didn’t have any anxiety or concern about COVID-19, you may not be motivated to practice rigorous hand hygiene or you may not take the “stay at home” orders seriously. So, in some way, be glad you have a little concern about this – your diligence is helping keep you and the community well.
"Social distancing doesn’t mean complete social isolation — find other ways to connect with friends and loved ones that don’t involve leaving your home. Connect with others online or call someone. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. And, if things are becoming too much to handle, there are many ways to access therapy with a licensed therapist online. Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. The Oklahoma State Department of Health has established a hotline for those who may be experiencing emotional distress related to COVID-19. That number is 1-800-985-5990.
"Other recommendations include, taking care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs. Make time to unwind."
