Quick 5: Library to host Tri-Wizard Tournament

Rachele Horney, head of Youth Services at Muskogee Public Library, answers questions about an upcoming event.
What events are planned for each age group?
"This event is for ages 8-17, and all participants will be doing the same events. Each participant will be given a 15-minute time block to enter the room and complete as much of the three given tasks as possible. While tasks one and two are only one part, task three will consist of multiple tasks to reach the end. Each participant will be timed, and the fastest through the tasks will be the winner. As we are maintaining social distancing, only one participant at a time will enter the game."
What are the prizes the participants are competing for?
"First place is a hardback set of the seven books; 2nd place, a Harry Potter no-sew throw fleece kit; and 3rd place, a Harry Potter mystery bag."
What’s the purpose of the tournament?
"To have fun."
How much will participants’ knowledge of Harry Potter benefit?
"It may play a part in the third task, but for the most part, not necessary."
Will the participants be allowed a broom or a wand?
"While they are welcome to, it is not required."
If you go
WHAT: Tri-Wizard Tournament.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday (in 15-minute time blocks).
WHERE: Muskogee Public Library Southeast Room.
AGES: 8-17.
GROUPS: Individual.
COST: Free.
INFORMATION: Registration required at https://easternoklahoma.evanced.info/signup/eventdetails?eventid=50931&lib=11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.