Lisa Rodebush and Kim Burnett Metcalf each hope voters will consider them for McIntosh County court clerk and explain why they are the best candidate for the job.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
LISA RODEBUSH: "I am the best candidate because I have the proven experience, dedication along with all the qualifications needed to perform all duties of the Court Clerk. I have 16 years invested in the office and have served as the court clerk the last 3 1/2 years without any complaints. I have a great working relationship with my staff, judges, DA's office and attorneys and the public."
KIM BURNETT METCALF: "Having served as a deputy county clerk, I have a first-hand knowledge of the duties of the office, so I know I can perform the duties of the office. What I believe sets me apart is my desire to be a true public servant. Someone who places the public’s needs before their own. Someone who is not bothered by their presence, their questions or their needs but that is truly humbled to have public faith placed in them. I pledge to always treat people with respect, dignity and professional courtesy, and I will require office staff to do the same."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge in the court clerk's office?
METCALF: "I think the main challenge in any elected position today is to restore the public’s faith in government. That’s not to say that there aren’t specific challenges. We need to always strive to find new ways to serve people in an ever-changing world. I will explore and be open to implementing technology to streamline and enhance the customer/user experience with more and better online payment and information options in a convenient yet secure manner. However, as I stated, the overriding challenge in any government position today is to bridge the gap or to at least maintain, if not restore, people’s faith in their public officials."
RODEBUSH: "There are many duties and tasks that the court clerk performs, but the primary duty of the court clerk is to correctly file and preserve all court filed documents. Its very important that the person serving as the court clerk has experience in performing all tasks and knows the correct way to file all documents and cases."
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
RODEBUSH: "Old records and court files are always being used for research, and it is important that the clerk makes sure these records are getting recorded and preserved correctly."
METCALF: "The court clerk’s office is where the vast majority of the public most commonly come into contact with the court system as a whole. Therefore, many people may base their opinion of the entire justice system on these interactions. It’s critical that people view the courts not in an adversarial light but as an extension of self-governance. That can only happen if the public has faith that those entrusted with court duties work for and not against them. They need to feel respected, especially at times in their lives when they may have made mistakes or are going through a very difficult, stressful event or life experience."
4 How would go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
METCALF: "I have built a reputation, both personally and professionally, on being outgoing, friendly and a hard worker. That’s just who I am. It may sound simple, but a little personality goes a long way. I think I can enhance the public’s perception of the McIntosh County court system by simply being myself – someone who sees it as an honor to serve them and always does so in a courteous and professional manner."
RODEBUSH: "I have already addressed that problem with old records that have not be digitized or added in to our computer system, I have purchased a high quality scanner and have been adding those records in to our system."
5 What made you seek the position or run for re-election?
RODEBUSH: "I am asking to be re-elected because I'm not finished yet, I have made several improvements and have more I want to see take place! My goal is to keep the court clerks office moving forward in serving the public and running at its best!"
METCALF: "I want to be clear, I don’t have an axe to grind or anything at all against my opponent, the current court clerk. It’s just that for years people have told me that I should run for office because of my personality, temperament and love of people. A few months ago I ran across a quote, 'Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for.' It motivated me to try and take more of an active role in the world in which we live. I believe in my heart that I can make a difference, and this is the path I’ve chosen to try and create that positive change."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.