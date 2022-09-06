Quick 5: Muskogee Rotary Club to host golf tournament

Aaron George, co-chair of the Muskogee Rotary Club golf tournament, answers questions about next week's event.
1 Who is allowed to play in the tournament?
"This tournament is open to the public. We still have room for additional teams."
2 How will the tournament be scored?
"This is a four-man scramble format. There will be two flights that will pay out cash to the top three teams."
3 Will the participants be separated into classes or grouped together?
"Shotgun start with one team of four on each hole."
4 What prizes will be awarded?
"We will award cash to the top teams. We also have prizes for each par 3, such as closest to the pin and hole-in-one prizes. The top hole-in-one prize is $20,000."
5 How will the proceeds be disbursed?
"We will present the Good Shepherd Health Clinic with a check at one of our weekly noon Rotary meetings."
— Ronn Rowland
