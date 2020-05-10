QUICK 5: Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts local blood drive

Lucy Laird, the Oklahoma Blood Institute's blood program consultant, answers questions about the blood drive scheduled for May 16 and 17 at Arrowhead Mall:
1 How will this drive differ from the others in the past?
"At this blood drive, donors have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Additional precautions and recommendations will be taken."
2 What precautions are being taken because of COVID-19?
"Oklahoma Blood Institute’s mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing."
3 What do I need to do before showing up to donate?
"Donors should eat well and be hydrated upon arriving at the blood drive. Donors may also complete their screening questions the day of the blood drive prior to arriving. Visit OBI.org and complete the Donor Express option from a smartphone."
4 Is there anyone who shouldn't donate blood?
"If someone is not feeling healthy and well, please wait until you feel better before donating blood. However, healthy donors who are 16 years and older are urged to give blood, and appointments are strongly encouraged to allow for recommended social distancing."
5 When are more drives scheduled?
"The next Muskogee blood drive will be during the month of June."
If you go
WHAT: Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 16; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 17.
WHERE: Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St.
INFORMATION: (877) 340-8777.
