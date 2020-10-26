Quick 5: Pemberton plans to tackle pandemic, economy

State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton hopes to win a second four-year term when ballots are tallied Tuesday night.
The Muskogee Republican and retired educator is being challenged by Democrat Jack Reavis, another Muskogee educator. Both were asked to answer five questions and share with readers their qualifications as candidates and what they consider the most important issues — Reavis chose not to participate.
1. Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
DEWAYNE PEMBERTON: My 36 years in education with the last 26 as principal of two Muskogee area high schools has given me a firm background in leadership, budgeting and relationship building. These traits have served me well the past four years in the state Senate. I have built strong relationships in both the House and Senate and have earned the chairmanship of the Education Appropriation Subcommittee that will be beneficial to all citizens of District 9 moving forward.
2. What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
PEMBERTON: That question is twofold: 1) The most immediate need is to get a handle on the COVID-19 issue so people can feel safe and get back to a normal existence. 2) We must rebuild our economy that has taken a devastating hit from the pandemic. City, county and state government only exist and thrive with adequate tax revenue needed to provide essential services. The major revenue streams (sales, income and gross production taxes) took a tremendous hit with the non-essential business shutdown last spring. Getting people back to work and lowering unemployment is the key.
3. Why do you consider these issues to be a top priority?
PEMBERTON: Before the pandemic Oklahoma had a 3.2% unemployment rate, one of the lowest in the nation. We were coming off of back-to-back revenue surpluses at the state level, allowing us to increase funding to Education, Health and Human Services, Department of Public Safety and the other 60-plus state agencies. Getting the COVID crisis under control and re-establishing a feeling of normalcy is crucial to the rebuilding of our economy, growing jobs and adequately funding our state agencies which benefit all of my constituents.
4. How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
PEMBERTON: The COVID issue is in constant flux and will only be permanently addressed when we have an effective vaccine which I hope comes in the next couple of months. Several vaccines are in final trial stages in our major pharmaceutical companies. Economic development and jobs will require the legislature to work with the governor and fund the quick action closing fund which targets and influences major corporations with high paying jobs to move to Oklahoma. We also need to target the top 100 jobs list and require our colleges, universities and career technology centers to focus on preparing young people for those jobs.
5. How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
PEMBERTON: All constituents will benefit from the addition of new higher paying jobs across the state. The refocusing of higher education and our career technology centers to meet the top 100 job needs of the state will provide a stronger more technology savvy workforce thus drawing more looks from major corporations and influencing them to consider relocating to Oklahoma. The new and higher paying jobs will in turn increase sales and income taxes thus helping city, county and state governments grow and provide funding for education and other local and state services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.