QUICK 5: Run to benefit Trail of Honor Flags program

Tim Smith, commander of the Frank Gladd American Legion Post No. 20 in Fort Gibson, answers questions about the memorial run scheduled for May 23:
1 What is the Trail of Honor?
"Trail of Honor Flags Incorporated is a not-for-profit corporation that is dedicated to preserving the memory of fallen veterans interred in the Fort Gibson National Cemetery, to foster a sense of pride and patriotism in the community and to encourage the display of the national and state colors at homes and businesses throughout the community. It is the intent of this organization to educate the children and youth of the community.
2 Why is this event being held?
"Fundraiser to maintain and improve display of flags and increase awareness for our mission."
"The goal of Trail of Honor Flags Inc. is simple: honor all veterans, their families and the people who love them — 365 days a year. In order to do this, we have to build a permanent Trail of Honor Flags. We need a sidewalk for people to stroll through the memorials, and a sidewalk up Wiley Road, too, where flags line both sides all the way to the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. We need permanent structures and poles to keep flags flying 365 days a year, around the clock."
3 How do I enter?
"https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/FortGibson/TrailofHonorMemorialRun."
4 Is this event just for adults?
"No, all ages welcome."
5 If event is postponed because of COVID-19, will it be rescheduled?
"Not sure. We will decide the first week of May."
If you go
WHAT: Trail of Honor Flags Memorial Run.
WHEN: 8 a.m. May 23.
WHERE: Starts at Legendary Fitness, 1121 Poplar St., Fort Gibson.
COST: $2.50 signup fee, $25 race fee.
INFORMATION: (918) 770-8010 or (918) 869-7790.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.