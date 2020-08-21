Quick 5: Several events combined for Checotah's Fall Festival

David Prince, Checotah Chamber of Commerce president, talks about what people can expect who attend the Checotah Fall Festival.
1 What exactly is the Fall Festival?
“The Fall Festival this year is a combination of three events in one to be held on Sept. 5 at the Checotah Sports Complex. The Checotah Chamber of Commerce and the City of Checotah have teamed together to make one great event — Our Old Settlers Day Event, Fourth of July and the Fall Festival. The Old Settlers Day and July Fourth events were postponed until Sept. 5 because of COVID-19.”
2 What events will be taking place?
“There will be food vendors, arts and crafts, car show, fishing derby, home run derbys, lawn mower races, power wheel races, cornhole tournament, a cowchip tossing contest, a scavenger hunt (win a new bicycle) with pony rides and a train ride for the kids, minnow races, turtle races, frog-jumping contest, mechanical bull, inflatables, bungee jump, drawing for a grill, and awards for best beard, oldest settlers, and farthest traveled.
“For the first time there will be a $3,000 giveaway in Checotah Bucks — all you need to do is purchase a bolo tie for a chance to win your part of the $3,000. Checotah Bucks can be spent participating Checotah businesses just like cash.
“This is the Chamber’s way of keeping the money in Checotah. A parade will start at 3 p.m. but will only include golf carts, ATVs, UTVS, power wheels and bicycles and will be at the Sports Complex. We will also have two bands that evening, and Mayor Daniel Tarkington has promised a firework show to be the best in McIntosh County!”
3 What kind of precautions will be taken in regards to the pandemic?
“The event is an outside event. All vendors have been asked to provide hand sanitizer at their booths. We encourage everyone who wants to wear a mask to please do so. We will have several vendors selling masks.”
4 What will people need to bring who are attending any of the events?
“Bring your chairs to listen to the music and be ready to have a great time.”
5 What will be different this year than in other years?
“This is the first time in 54 years that Old Settlers Day was not held in June. The Checotah Chamber of Commerce and the City of Checotah have been working side by side to make this a great event! Hope to see you there!”
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Checotah Fall Festival 2020.
WHERE: Checotah Sports Complex.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 5.
INFO: (918) 473-2070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.