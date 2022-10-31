Democrat Jimmy W. Haley and Republican Neil Hays are vying to become the next representative in the State House from District 13. The two answered five questions before early voting begins Wednesday.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
HALEY: "Simply put, more life experience. I am an Air Force veteran, worked as an Air Force civil servant, spent 35 years in various natural gas businesses with Conoco/Phillips subsidiaries in numerous leadership and senior management roles, and simultaneously working the land and cattle as a rancher. I am a leader of people and projects who has demonstrated my ability to generate results while working with all people without name calling! I have worked both internationally (Germany – 8 years) and domestically. Unlike my competitor, I am an ardent supporter of women and women’s rights; especially when it comes to women's health care. My competitor calls for ‘zero abortion’ option for women. That is an extreme position to take and candidly should be disqualifying."
HAYS: "As a former educator, coach, father and current small business owner, I have a depth of life experience that touches a lot of the issues our families face. Additionally, I’m proud of my local roots, having grown up in our community. My experiences have informed my understanding of the importance of a good paying job for working families, quality education for our kids, the need for strong schools to preserve strong communities and the defense of the values (faith, family, hardworking) we hold dear."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
HAYS: "I’ve knocked thousands of doors. Folks in our community are concerned with inflation and economic relief. The federal government has done a poor job and has spent too much of our money. We need to find ways locally to lower taxes and fees on families, provide economic relief and create an environment where every Muskogee family has the economic opportunity to prosper."
HALEY: "There are several, however the most important would be improving our public education systems. The continual damage that has been done to our schools by the current leadership has led to an emergency teacher shortage, low teacher pays and lower student achievement. With new leadership we can do better; we must do better, and we will do better."
3 Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
HALEY: " Building jobs requires an educated workforce. Our future as an advancing state and society requires an educated and well-informed workforce. That occurs though education. Companies do not and will not relocate to an area with a poorly educated workforce. Funneling money out of public education to give to private schools is not the answer; in fact, it would be extremely detrimental to our ability to correct the current situation. My competitor would be likely to cave under the pressure his party would bring to him. Let us just say that I do not have that problem."
HAYS: "As a business owner, I know the best social program is a good-paying job. Economic opportunity puts food on the table for Muskogee families, helps them get kids to school, be active participants in community and provides worth and dignity for our families."
4 How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
HAYS: "I’m supportive of plenty of measures that reduce state government’s take from your paycheck and promote economic opportunity such as ending the grocery sales tax, reducing fees on vehicle tags and lowering income taxes for individuals and small business owners."
HALEY: "I would work closely with education administrators, teachers, and like-minded legislators to map out a 21st century direction for our children. We cannot meet tomorrow’s needs with yesterday’s solutions. We will put everyone’s best ideas on the table and start there by working together, like we should. This would include marrying activities between high school, vocational and college courses. This means turning our professional educators loose to do what they do best, develop tomorrow’s leaders and workforce starting today."
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
HALEY: "We would have a 21st century education system. We would produce students ready to tackle life and work with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive as we go forward as a nation, state, and district. This would maximize the value of government, business, parents, and education working together as one. We all do better when we work together. That is what I am all about."
HAYS: "The best form of government is one you don’t have to think about. My pledge to our community is I will always listen to you and do the right thing. If I’m fortunate enough to serve you, my hope is your life is a little easier, you have more economic opportunity, you keep more of your hard-earned money, your values are represented, our public schools are funded and our towns vibrant. I’d be honored with your trust and your vote on Nov. 8."
— Ronn Rowland
Meet the candidates
NAME: Jimmy W. Haley.
AGE: 70.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Retired, Rancher.
FAMILY: Married 44 years, two children and five grandchildren.
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s Degree in Management and Information Technology. University of Maryland – European Division.
HOBBIES: Gardening, Travel.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: HaleyforOklahoma.com; FB Jim Haley for HD13 2022.
NAME: Neil Hays.
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee, currently lives in Checotah.
OCCUPATION: Farmers Insurance Agent.
FAMILY: Wife Nicole Hays; Children, Morgan Huerta, Nick Hays, Chance Hays, Brett Hays, Camden Hays and Connor Hays.
EDUCATION: (MBA) Masters Degree in Business Administration.
HOBBIES: Hunting, Fishing, Golf.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: n/a.
