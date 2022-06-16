Randy Randleman, State Representative from District 15 from Eufaula, is seeking re-election and is challenged for the Republican nomination by Angie Brinlee from Porum. Both candidates took the time to answer questions posed by the Phoenix.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
RANDLEMAN: "I'm the only candidate in the race with a proven conservative track record. In my time at the state house we've passed legislation to ban Critical Race Theory, abolish abortion, and ensure our constitutional rights aren't stripped away by Biden's policies. I actually accomplish conservative goals, I don't just talk."
BRINLEE: "I believe I am the best candidate for this office because I will be a true voice for The People who will stand for honesty and integrity. As a Christ follower, I will boldly fight for the protection of our God-given and Constitutionally guaranteed rights. I will not be bought or seek self interests. To prove my commitment, I have made a public pledge that I will not take any PAC/Lobbyists' money."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
BRINLEE: "I believe the most important issue or challenge at this time is the Globalist Woke Agenda that is indoctrinating our children, eroding our individual liberties and destroying small businesses, farmer, ranchers, the rural health care system, and the banking system."
RANDLEMAN: "We have to restructure our taxes to take less from the pockets of hard-working families while inflation is cutting into the family budget."
3 Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
RANDLEMAN: "The state has experienced huge surpluses in revenue, and we have increased savings to record levels. At some point, it's important to return tax dollars to the taxpayers, especially with the burden that Biden's inflation has placed upon families. Inflation is the worst possible tax on families and seniors. Oklahoma also has opportunity to invest more in infrastructure, education and mental health. The immediate priority, however, should be to lessen the devastating impact inflation has on the family budget."
BRINLEE: "My top priority is to protect individual liberty and support our free enterprise system. I am in complete agreement with the Republican party platform in that Oklahoma should create a favorable and friendly economic environment where businesses have equal opportunity for success without tax incentives or other government subsidies. Big government is the source of our problems. Less government is the answer."
4 How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
BRINLEE: "My role in the legislature would be to read all proposed legislation and recognize and stand against the legislation that would infringe upon individual liberty and the free enterprise system. Also, to submit legislation that will remove burdensome and needless government regulations on private businesses."
RANDLEMAN: "Reducing or eliminating the sales tax on groceries will be my priority. I also believe Oklahoma has too many fees on services. A fee is really a tax, and we pay Oklahoma fees on almost every aspect of our lives. A complete review of fees should be accomplished."
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
RANDLEMAN: "I will continue to do what I've done for them the past four years. I will fight for their best interests and not back down from taking on the liberal agenda. You will get results, not talk. Many candidates throw rocks, twist the truth, but have dismal records of their own, lacking accomplishment. In my four years, we have invested in infrastructure, created jobs, and stopped the woke movement from attacking our classrooms and our way of life."
BRINLEE: "I believe God will bless Oklahoma and guide us in solving the endless problems that we face as individuals and a state, if we will remember who The Blesser really is and take to heart the powerful words we read in 2 Chronicles 7:14, 'If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, turn from their wicked ways. Then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sins and heal their land.' This is my prayer and deepest hope for the sake of all of our children and their future."
— Ronn Rowland
Meet the candidates
NAME: Dr. Randy Randleman.
AGE: 68.
HOMETOWN: Eufaula.
OCCUPATION: Psychologist.
EDUCATION: Doctorate in psychology, Master's in Counseling, Bachelor's in Education.
FAMILY: Wife, Jennifer Randleman; Children, Brandon Randleman, Chad Randleman, Zachary Olinger, Jordan Olinger, Rhea Kionute; Grandchildren: Julianne Randleman, Tinley Randleman, Case Randleman, Charlotte Kionute.
HOBBIES: "I enjoy spending time with family, traveling, hunting and fishing and spending time on my tractor."
WEBSITE: VoteRandleman.com
FACEBOOK PAGE: Randy Randleman for State Representative.
• • •
NAME: Angie Brinlee.
AGE: 53 years.
HOMETOWN: Porum.
OCCUPATION: Oklahoma Farm Bureau Agent, LUTCF; Brinlee’s Boat and Mini Storage; Co-Pastor At The Cross, Porum.
EDUCATION: Porum High School; Connors State College — Licensed P/C, Life, Health Insurance, Series 6 and 63.
FAMILY: Married 34 years to John (JR) Brinlee with one daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Dale Pitchford; Four grandchildren, Brinlee, Sylah, Arrow and Anchor.
HOBBIES: A student of The word of God, ministry by serving children in our area along with serving Murrow Indian Home in Muskogee; serving Porum School as board president; serving our local and surrounding communities; spending quality time with our children and grandchildren.
• • •
Key dates
EARLY VOTING: June 23-25.
PRIMARY ELECTION: June 28
