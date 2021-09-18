Quick 5: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

Benefits.gov answers five questions about Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
1 What is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)?
It is a government program, managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that provides grant funds to states and territories to provide families with financial assistance and related support services. TANF provides states and territories with flexibility in operating programs designed to help low-income families with children achieve economic self-sufficiency. States use TANF to fund monthly cash assistance payments to low-income families with children, as well as a wide range of additional services.
2 Does the program pay cash?
This program does not directly offer cash assistance to individual citizens, but instead provides financial grants to states who use their TANF grants to fund monthly cash assistance payments to low income families with children. This monthly assistance aims to support needy families and end dependence cycles by promoting job preparation and work.
3 Who is eligible for TANF?
To be eligible for TANF, you must be a resident of the state in which you apply. Eligibility may vary slightly by state, but in general you must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or legally qualified alien. You must be unemployed or underemployed and have low or very low income. You must also be one of the following:
• Have a child 18 years of age or younger, or
• Be pregnant, or
• Be 18 years of age or younger and the head of your household.
To quickly check you and your family’s Eligibility for TANF, visit the program page and take a quick questionnaire.
4 Is there other assistance available?
To learn about more assistance programs that may help you and your family, use the Benefit Finder, a confidential online questionnaire, at benefits.gov to check your eligibility for over 1,000 different benefit programs.
5 How do I find out more about TANF?
To find state benefit information on Benefits.gov, browse the Financial Assistance benefit category and filter by state to see benefits relevant in your state and find your TANF program. You can also use the Benefit Finder to check your eligibility for all benefits on Benefits.gov. The Benefit Finder will automatically compare your eligibility for over 1,000 different programs and return a list of benefits you may be eligible for and direct you on where to apply to receive assistance.
