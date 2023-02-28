Quick 5: Twine family history dates back before statehood

Each week through Black History Month, the Muskogee Phoenix asks five questions to a Black resident who has made a difference in Muskogee. This week, we visit with photographer and retired educator Thomas Twine.
What Black person has had the biggest impact on your life, and why?
"For me, more than one person has impacted my life. My parents, Frances and Harry Twine are the most influential persons in my life. They instilled in me my Christian values, and of service and love to the community. Both were volunteers with young people. My father was active in the church and a Boy Scout leader, and my mother was a Girl Scout leader for many years. After retiring from teaching, my mother tutored many students in our home.
The other influential person in my life was Emery Jennings, my principal at Sadler Junior High. He believed in my abilities when I was unable to, and he helped instill in me the self confidence I needed as a young person."
What Black historic figure or notable living person do you admire most?
"The Black figure that I admire is my grandfather, William H. Twine, who as an attorney for the Dawes Commission, moved to Muskogee in 1897. He was an advocate of human and civil rights in Oklahoma and he published a newspaper, The Cimeter, which described to the Black community, the injustice of segregation and Jim Crow laws. He defended his Black clients vigorously, and on several occasions prevented them from being lynched."
What do you like best about Muskogee?
"I was born and raised in Muskogee, and it always means home to me. What I like best about Muskogee is the sense of community, the familiarity of the people who live here. You won’t see that in larger cities."
How are you making Muskogee a better place to live?
"As a former Muskogee Public Schools teacher, I try to make Muskogee better by volunteering in the schools and participating in summer programs teaching tennis and photography. My fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, provides scholarships to graduating seniors."
What are ways to bring more unity in Muskogee?
"One way to bring unity to Muskogee is to find unity in our diversity. As a Christian, I believe we all share one core identity, which is neighbor. The other identities we may have such as race, ideology, or nationality are superficial layers to that core identity. My God requires that I love my neighbor regardless of what those layers may be. A white conservative is my neighbor, a liberal is my neighbor, an Ethiopian is my neighbor, etc. Living in a smaller community such as Muskogee makes it easier to establish that relationship rather than living in a large city."
NAME: Thomas Twine.
AGE: 78.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Manual Training High School; University Of Central Oklahoma, Bachelors degree; Northeastern State University, Master’s Degree.
OCCUPATION: Retired teacher, Muskogee Public Schools.
FAMILY: Sisters, Patricia and Linda.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
