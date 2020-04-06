QUICK 5: USS Batfish to host Virtual Easter Egg Hunt

Brent Trout, War Memorial Park director, answers questions about the Virtual Egg Hunt on April 8-12:
1. How does this egg hunt work?
"Due to the current COVID-19 conditions, the Muskogee War Memorial Park: Home of the USS Batfish is transitioning its Easter Egg Hunt into a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt! The Virtual Easter Egg Hunt will be conducted via Facebook Live on the Muskogee War Memorial Park’s Facebook page – facebook.com/ussbatfish.
"Registration is currently open, and the hunts will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. on April 8-12. Each day, five registrants will be randomly selected to hunt with the Easter Bunny. Using Facebook Live chat, the lucky hunter will guide the bunny to one of the eggs that is featured on the video. Once the egg is discovered, the Easter Bunny will open the egg, and park staff will then announce the prize inside. Every selected egg hunter receives one egg. What if I have multiple children in the household with me? Indicate on the registration form the number of children that will be hunting that day and we can accommodate your family."
2. How do I register my child for this?
"To register your child for this hunt, please visit the following page: https://forms.gle/i7cqK1yPaDW9WkRh8. Participants are welcome to register for multiple days, but each day will require a separate registration."
3. Does it cost anything for my child to participate?
"This event is free to the public. While we are not placing age restrictions on the participants, we do ask that you reserve these spots for children."
4. What are some of the prizes being awarded?
"The prizes all consist of Batfish-related items. Notably, we have stress submarines, stickers, decals, Frisbees, shirts, hats, and memberships that give free admission to over 900 museums across the country. Super rare is a free overnight on board the USS Batfish for 10 guests once the USS Batfish is repaired!"
5. How are prizes being awarded?
"The Muskogee War Memorial Park will mail the prize (free of charge) to the winner. We can also arrange a pickup scenario at the park with social distancing guidelines in place. Please supply your address in the registration form for mail or contact us after your hunt to set up a pickup time."
