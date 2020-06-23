Chris Edwards and Randy Stamps discuss their qualifications to Wagoner County commissioner, District 2.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
EDWARDS: I have accumulated 30 years of experience working in District 2 from every position, including several years as a equipment and mechanic operator, two years as a bridge foreman, eight years as a road foreman and 11 1/2 years as a county commissioner. I know the roads and layout of my District. I know the state bidding and purchasing procedures to procure materials and equipment for my district. By continuing to remain in office, I will maintain a harmonious relationship with city and county officials.
STAMPS: I have worked construction most of my life, from entry level to management. I am OSHA certified, I am familiar with heavy equipment operations as well as the mechanical side. I went to special training in Dallas for my national certification in heavy equipment. I have worked with numerous companies and large corporations such as Walmart, QuikTrip, Sam’s, etc. As well as working for these corporations I have worked as an independent contractor to bid jobs, hire employees, manage job sites and managed crews. I have worked with supplies and lack of supplies. I know how to maximize resources.
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that must be addressed to improve District 2 and meet the needs of its residents?
STAMPS: Here in Wagoner County our biggest obstacle is the infrastructure or roads. Our roads need to be in good condition for our residents, farming communities, as well as our visitors. Exploring funding is also a great issue I feel District 2 has.
EDWARDS: The biggest challenge that I face in District 2 is the rapid residential growth in parts of my district. With platted subdivisions it creates changing dynamics in roadways and the damage it creates by the construction of those homes. This causes extra work to be done by my workers to repair those roadways which creates other projects to be backlogged.
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
EDWARDS: The importance of growth in Wagoner County is what keeps this county strong. With approximately 340 road miles to maintain in my district, it is a challenge to balance every area that needs attention. However, I want to provide the best possible service and maintenance of roadways to all of my constituents and all those who travel the roads in my district.
STAMPS: We have a beautiful Fort Gibson Lake area that is right here in our district that needs to be easily accessible. People traveling our county roads may want to build homes here and businesses here. During the 2019 national flooding disaster, District 2 was greatly affected. District 1 and 3 both received and have more funding coming.
4 How would go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
STAMPS: We need to fix the holes in our roads, resurface the ones we can, and dig some ditches to alleviate some of our flooding issues. District 2 would greatly benefit from funding. In 2019, District 2 had the most damage and received nothing. According to public record it was not even applied for in District 2.
EDWARDS: I will continue to maintain, rebuild and preserve the roadways in my district. I will look for innovative ways to upgrade drainage structures and roadways, partner with Tribal Nations and organizations including ODOT and state resources for project funding.
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
EDWARDS: There would be safer roadways and with minimal inconvenience in their livelihood.
STAMPS: I have a vision for change and improvement. I plan to fix our roads, work on our ditches to help with road flooding, and support our first responders. Go after good grants, be a good steward of the taxpayer’s dollars, and work hard!
Meet the candidates
Meet Randy Stamps
AGE: 62.
HOMETOWN: Wagoner.
OCCUPATION: General contractor and farmer.
FAMILY: Tina and I have been married 32 years. We have four children, six grandchildren.
EDUCATION: Graduated Wagoner High School in 1977, attended Northeastern University. I have also completed many trainings for construction jobs.
HOBBIES: I enjoy spending time with my grandkids, farming, and raising cattle.
FACEBOOK PAGE: Randy Stamps for Wagoner County Commissioner District 2.
Meet Chris Edwards
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Wagoner.
OCCUPATION: County Commissioner District 2.
FAMILY: Wife, Julia Edwards. Sons: Jarrad and Nick.
EDUCATION: OSU Okmulgee, Tech Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology.
HOBBIES: Oklahoma Antique Tractor Association, farm and ranch.
FACEBOOK PAGE: Re-elect County Commissioner Chris Edwards.
Key dates
• Early voting:
Thursday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. June 30.
