Candidates for the position of Wagoner County sheriff answer questions about their qualifications and plans for the office should they be elected. Chris Elliott is the incumbent, and Kyle Johnson is the challenger.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
CHRIS ELLIOTT: "I have over 31 years of law enforcement experience. I spent over 27 years with the Tulsa Police Department. I have been the sheriff in Wagoner County for almost four years now. During my tenure as the Wagoner County sheriff, I have increased the number of deputies, detention officers and investigators by more than 25%. I have employed the following basic core concepts of law enforcement:
Accountability, transparency, updated training and equipment, accessibility, interagency cooperation, being a good steward of the taxpayer’s dollar.
"Under my tenure as the Wagoner County Sheriff, Wagoner County has experienced a 30% reduction in the Part I crimes as reported by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Wagoner county is much safer!"
KYLE JOHNSON: "After my end of active service for the United States Marine Corps I began my law enforcement career at the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and have dedicated my life to serving the community and agency. This is not a “retirement job” for me. I truly serve The People, and absolutely will not compromise for personal or political gain. I owe no monetary debt or “political favors” to any group, party, committee, or campaign finance contributors. The People may be assured my decisions, actions and policies will always be in the interest of fair justice and equality to everyone."
2 What do you consider to be the greatest challenge in the sheriff's office?
JOHNSON: "Today’s environment is extremely volatile across the nation. Every decision and move made by law enforcement is being watched, criticized and questioned by people who have all the time in the world to pick apart every scenario. An officer has fractions of a second to make life or death decisions."
ELLIOTT: "Wagoner County is experiencing a population explosion. The challenge is to be able to grow the Sheriff’s Office and the services we provide, all while working in the confines of the revenue that is available for funding of operations of the Sheriff’s Office. We are currently using grants and technology to act as a force magnifier so that key personnel can be dedicated to patrol, investigative and detentions operations."
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
ELLIOTT: "Maintaining a low crime rate is paramount to the economic growth of the county. To attract business and commerce, we must demonstrate that we have a safe county to make it attractive for people and businesses to move to and invest into Wagoner County."
JOHNSON: "Because it is facing us now. There are so many other areas I would like to address, but at this moment in time there are protests and riots in the streets all over the country. We must resolve this so that we can move forward. All too often, individuals feel paranoid instead of protected by the presence of law enforcement. Obviously, I could not guarantee a sense of security across the nation. However, I would strive to make Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office a model by which other agencies could adopt community-oriented policies from."
4 How would you go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
JOHNSON: "The easiest way to limit those situations is to know your people. It comes down to community policing. Getting our officers out there and interacting with people on a daily basis, visiting with them and getting to know them. Not just when called for service or during a traffic violation. Stop and visit with the kids. Maybe play catch for a few minutes and build a rapport. Not just one time but throughout your career. See the kids grow and having that relationship will build trust and let them know WE are here for them and not to hinder them. Then you always need more training. Another key factor is hiring and keeping good and qualified officers. Too often the really good officers move on to better positions or more money elsewhere. We need to create a work atmosphere they don’t want to leave.
"Then by making myself readily available to answer any questions the public may have. I will eagerly provide all information which I may lawfully disclose and hold accountable all members of my staff regardless of their rank, title, or status."
ELLIOTT: "Continue moving forward with what I have done for the past four years. Continue to look for savings in operations so that funding can be funneled into additional personnel. Look for technologies that make us more efficient. Maintain an open line of communications with the citizens, different civic organizations and our houses of worship so that we can have a better understanding of the communities concerns and needs."
5 What made you seek the position of sheriff or run for re-election?
ELLIOTT: "I spent over 27 years serving the Tulsa Police Department and the citizens there. I raised five boys and now 10 grandchildren here in Wagner County. I have attributed my success as husband, a father, Papa and as a Christian to Wagoner County. My children and grandchildren live in Wagoner County. I have an emotional investment to Wagoner County and have a desire to see this county succeed and prosper and to keep Wagoner County safe for future generations."
JOHNSON: "I have worked at the Sheriff's Office, and I see room for improvement. I know I can not only make the right changes but continue to do so for as long as I am in office. Too often people are elected and make good changes in the beginning, but then they get comfortable. They stop trying to improve and that’s when we fail the citizens. I aspire to be the change needed to our profession and provide positive mentorship to our new generation of peace officer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.