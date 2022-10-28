Quick 5: What should you know about early voting?

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins on Wednesday. Here are five things you should know from the Oklahoma Election Board about early voting.
1 What are the hours available for early voting?
"You can vote early from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday."
2 Where do I vote?
"Muskogee, Cherokee, McIntosh and County residents vote at their county election boards. Wagoner County residents can vote early at First Baptist Church, 401 N.E. Second St., in Wagoner or at the Broken Arrow Campus of Northeastern State University."
3 What do I need to vote?
"You must present an Oklahoma Election Board Voter Registration Card or a photo identification card issued by the United States government, the State of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government."
4 Where can I get a sample ballot?
"Sample ballots are available through the OK Voter Portal on the Oklahoma Election Board website (oklahoma.gov/elections). The election list can be found on the website."
5 What if I have other questions about early voting or the general election?
"Voters with questions should contact their county election board."
