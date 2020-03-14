QUICK 5: Flavors of Oklahoma to benefit Women in Safe Home

Jaime Stout answers questions about Flavors of Oklahoma, a benefit for Women in Safe Homes Inc., on March 27:
1 What is WISH?
"WISH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention and response to all forms of domestic abuse and assault."
2 What will be happening at this event?
"The event is a benefit event that is a food and beverages sampling party that is open to anyone over the age of 21."
3 How much are tickets for the event?
"Tickets are $20. Advance tickets can be purchased at American Bank, Firstar Bank, from WISH board members and on Eventbrite."
4 What kind of food and drinks will be available at this event?
"We will have different area restaurants and vendors providing food samples, we will have different area wineries, distilleries, along with Muskogee Brewing Company."
5 Is this event just for adults?
"Must be 21 to attend."
If you go
WHAT: Flavors of Oklahoma, a benefit for Women in Safe Home Inc.
WHEN: 7-10 p.m. March 27.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center.
ADMISSION: $20 for adults 21 years old and older.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-7879. (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.