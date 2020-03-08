QUICK 5: Free storm spotter training offered

Jeff Smith, executive director of Muskogee County Emergency Management, answers questions about the Skywarn Storm Spotter Training scheduled for March 12:
1 What is this event about?
"The Skywarn Storm Spotter Training is a training for both citizens interested in weather as well as the trained storm spotter."
2 Who is doing the training?
"The National Weather Service out of Tulsa will conduct the training."
3 Why would I want to attend this event?
"If you are interested in weather or just curious about how spotters do what they do, this will be an excellent training to attend."
4 What is CLEET credit?
"There are two hours of CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training) credit available to those who need it."
5 Do I need to bring anything to the training?
"You do not need to bring anything to the training."
If you go
WHAT: Skywarn Storm Spotter Training.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: Free. No pre-registration required.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-2551.
