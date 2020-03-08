QUICK 5: Free storm spotter training offered

Smith

Jeff Smith, executive director of Muskogee County Emergency Management, answers questions about the Skywarn Storm Spotter Training scheduled for March 12:

1 What is this event about?

"The Skywarn Storm Spotter Training is a training for both citizens interested in weather as well as the trained storm spotter."

2 Who is doing the training?

"The National Weather Service out of Tulsa will conduct the training."

3 Why would I want to attend this event?

"If you are interested in weather or just curious about how spotters do what they do, this will be an excellent training to attend."

4 What is CLEET credit?

"There are two hours of CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training) credit available to those who need it."

5 Do I need to bring anything to the training?

"You do not need to bring anything to the training."

If you go

WHAT: Skywarn Storm Spotter Training.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.

ADMISSION: Free. No pre-registration required.

INFORMATION: (918) 682-2551.

